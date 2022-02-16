Albuquerque commercial real estate sector asked to increase security at Asian-owned businesses following robberies, deaths

New Mexico is on the mind of a California venture capital firm that is in the midst of raising a $100 million fund, according to its operating partner Abhi Mukherjee. His VC, CerraCap Ventures of Costa Mesa, California, sees a lot of potential in startups spinning out of New Mexico's national labs. And some of its next fund may go to startups in New Mexico, which Mukherjee said has a "fantastic innovation ecosystem."

