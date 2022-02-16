ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Willis linked to Steelers amid Ben Roethlisberger comparisons

By Karl Rasmussen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Whether they choose to approach their need via the draft, trade, or free agency remains to be seen, but offseason rumors have linked the team to one of the Class of 2022’s top arms. According to...

NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Packers make $64.5 million announcement

The Green Bay Packers have just banked a cool $64.5 million in funding. No, it’s not from a wealthy new minority owner or business magnate investor. It’s thanks to thousands of Packers fans who took the opportunity to purchase shares of stock from the franchise’s latest stock sale offering, according to the latest report from Pro Football Talk.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
Magic 1470AM

Joe Burrow’s Comments to Rams Defenders Caught While Mic’d Up

The past few weeks we have learned a lot more about former LSU star Joe Burrow. We, here in Louisiana, knew all about Joe's abilities on the football field. We saw him lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. We also saw that Joe Burrow was a little, no, he is a lot, canailles.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football hiring Derek Dooley and Tennessee fans are already laughing

Nick Saban has added yet another former Tennessee football coach to his Alabama football coaching staff. Twitter is reacting as Derek Dooley is going to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football program is the perfect place for rehabilitating coaches who are, in fact, not good at winning games. Nick Saban is famous for multiple things, like winning national titles and bringing in some less-than-stellar head coaches to round out his Crimson Tide coaching staff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Buccaneers must offer Seahawks for Russell Wilson

Coming off another frustrating and unsuccessful season in Seattle where he missed a huge portion of their games due to a lingering thumb injury, it’s seems as if Russell Wilson may be weighing his options ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. Wilson has definitely had his fair share of successes with the Seahawks, but they missed out on the playoffs and failed to meet expectations once again this season.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

