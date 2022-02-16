ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Marathon Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $649 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $946 million, or $1.20 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRO

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

BP Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Oil Prices

BP plc BP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) on a replacement cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.18 per share and also rose from 3 cents reported a year ago. Total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Will surging oil prices push BP's Q4 earnings and stock price higher?

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (compared to $0.03 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.56B (-26.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon Oil#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Ap#Mro#Automated Insights
FOXBusiness

Walmart stock jumps as retailer boosts forecast despite inflation

Walmart shares took a climb on Thursday following the release of the retail giant's fourth-quarter earnings. The firm beat analysts' estimates on earnings per share by 3 cents, hitting $1.53, and saw revenue rise .5% to $152.9 billion despite supply chain woes and inflation hitting a 40-year high in the U.S. During the same quarter a year ago, Walmart lost $2.9 billion.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Pilgrim’s Pride reports $14.8B in sales in 2021

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC), a Greeley-based poultry producer, reported net sales of $14.8 billion for fiscal year 2021, up 22% from $12.1 billion in 2020. Net income totaled $31 million, down 67.3% from $94.7 million the prior year. Fourth-quarter net sales totaled $4 billion, up 29.5% from $3.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; GT drops 27%; Z, COOP rise on earnings; BL hits low

Investors remained jittery on Friday amid continuing worries about higher interest rates and rising geopolitical tensions. As a result, the Nasdaq recorded a decline of almost 3% while the S&P 500 finished lower by nearly 2%. While technology led the major equity averages lower, investors could find a safe haven...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.40% higher to $314.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,348.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.83 below its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company reached on February 9th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For JB Hunt Transport Servs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JB Hunt Transport Servs has an average price target of $219.62 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $175.00.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

620th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 620th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 28, 2022.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy