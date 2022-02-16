ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC Catholic church damaged in attempted burglary

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Catholic church in Salt Lake City has been damaged after an attempted burglary.

Pastor Martin Diaz from Cathedral of the Madeleine says the burglary happened on Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m.

He says the donation boxes were damaged, but the metal safes were not compromised. Other reported damages included knocked-over displays.

No funds were stolen, but Diaz believes the suspect was familiar with the church as it appears he knew right where to look.

The church is currently working with local police on the incident.

