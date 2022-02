The first month of the year is already in the rearview mirror, which means tax season is here — ready or not. The IRS has started processing returns of the earliest early birds who filed in January, but for most of the country, things are just getting into gear. However, the gears are expected to chug along at a painfully slow pace this year, so anyone who waits until April to file their taxes may wish they had joined the early birds when they had the chance.

INCOME TAX ・ 17 DAYS AGO