Presidential Election

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee...

