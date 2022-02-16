Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $194.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.5 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $699 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP