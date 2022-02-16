ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Has No Timetable For Return to PGA Tour

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Tiger Woods expressed optimism that he will come back to compete again on the PGA Tour, but he offered no timetable on a return and made it clear that the road to recovery from multiple injuries remains long. Woods spoke to the media for...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals BIG MISTAKE he made on PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992

They say you should have no regrets in life, but Tiger Woods certainly has a lingering memory from his PGA Tour debut that he had to get off his chest this week. Speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Invitational this week, Woods described a mistake that he never should've made when on his first appearance on tour in 1992.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TODAY.com

Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

Nearly one year after a devastating car crash that almost took his right leg, Tiger Woods is admitting that he may have a long way to go before returning to professional golf. “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited,” he says. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Even when Patrick Reed is innocent he's still accused of cheating

Disclaimer: there is absolutely nothing in this. And yet, Patrick Reed still raised suspicions whilst playing at Riviera. Playing the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour, Reed stepped up to hit a short pitch shot. The only questionable thing here - in my humble opinion -...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Golf Course#Golf Balls#The Pga Tour#Riviera Country Club#The Tgr Foundation
restorationnewsmedia.com

Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host

LOS ANGELES — From a balcony on the clubhouse, Tiger Woods could see Riviera in all its glory Wednes... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Has Phil Mickelson done enough to be suspended by the PGA Tour? Experts weigh in

Phil Mickelson's association with a proposed Saudi-back golf league is many things. A financial windfall, a power play, a move spurred by misguided vengeance. But if Thursday’s report from the Fire Pit Collective is true, he’s not so much an associate of the Super Golf League as he is an architect. And that engineering could spell the end of his time with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

2022 Genesis Invitational weekend betting odds, and a few names to keep an eye on

People love to say that the hardest thing to do in golf is following up a low round with another one. Well, Joaquin Niemann would like a word. After a Thursday 63, Niemann fired yet another 63 around Riveria Country Club on Friday and leads by two entering the weekend at the Genesis Invitational.
GOLF
Raleigh News & Observer

Lynch: Phil Mickelson’s mouth has brought him — and his greedy Saudi scheme — to the brink of ruin

An old adage—often wrongly attributed to Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”—holds that if you wait by the riverbank long enough, the bodies of your enemies will eventually float by. That’s as good a metaphor as any for how some golf industry executives must have felt in the wake of recent comments by Phil Mickelson that incinerated his reputation, alienated most every constituency in the game, exposed him to disciplinary action, and otherwise cast him in a light so unflatteringly amoral that even Greg Norman might hesitate to be seen in his company.
GOLF
Raleigh News & Observer

An Ode to Riviera, an 18-Hole Work of Art That Deserves Its Place Among World’s Best Golf Courses

Poet and author Andy Brumer laments missing Riviera for the second time in 30 years, but offers a tribute to the golf course he holds dear. I found myself a bit sad today, watching TV coverage of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, a lob wedge Northwest of the Los Angeles city border. Because I'm being careful around COVID, this was the second year in the last 30 that I didn't attend in person. In addition to covering the event, I’ve played Riviera many times with friends. Each time I found myself marveling more deeply at the sheer artistic beauty of the place. While it’s true that comparisons can be odious, it’s my opinion that Riviera’s layout, with no two holes alike and all flickering greenly in the hazy off-shore breezes from the Pacific Ocean, represent the finest collection of 18 holes in the world.
GOLF
Raleigh News & Observer

With Rayburn Retired, What Do Tigers Do at Center?

View the original article to see embedded media. News broke Thursday afternoon that Clemson’s Hunter Rayburn is medically retiring from football due to neck problems and will stay with the program as a student assistant coach, as first reported by Larry Williams of Rivals. What does this mean for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

New pro sports league will host men’s and women’s tryouts in Charlotte on Sunday

A new professional rugby league with men’s and women’s teams will host open tryouts in Charlotte on Sunday. At least 100 athletes from the Charlotte area and across the country are expected to attend the tryouts for spots on 10 teams competing this summer in the first full season of the Premier Rugby Sevens league, officials said Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Paul unsure about hand, but sure Suns can manage if he’s out

Chris Paul isn't sure if his injured right hand will be healthy enough for him to play when the Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break. He believes his Suns will be fine, even if his hand isn't. Paul was injured Wednesday in a victory over Houston in the final...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Despite Offensive Explosion in Opening Day Win, Monte Lee Looking for Tigers to be More Efficient

CLEMSON, S.C.- There were a lot of things to like about the Tigers 9-0 win over Indiana on Opening Day. Clemson got five no-hit innings from starter Mack Anglin. The offense pounded out nine hits and drew eight walks while scoring six runs over the first three innings of play and five of the nine total runs the Tigers pushed across the plate were manufactured.
CLEMSON, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy