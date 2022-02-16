ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Expecting a Baby Boy on the Fourth of July

By Jackie Willis‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Austin Green will soon be a father of five boys! On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting a son. "We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to...

StyleCaster

Taylor Swift Is Engaged to Joe Alwyn After 5 Years of Dating—Inside Their ‘Love Story’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox
Vanessa Marcil
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow Explains Why He Forgave Nicole James So Easily For Suing Him In The Past

This season of Real Housewives of Orange County started off pretty promising. The big drama kicked off on episode two. A recently returned Heather Dubrow lost her sh** over some gossip about her friend, Nicole James. And all roads led back to Shannon Beador. We watched Shannon tell Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson over lunch that […] The post Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow Explains Why He Forgave Nicole James So Easily For Suing Him In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Files for Divorce From Michael Jessen

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen, on Valentine's Day, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, Juliana filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Feb. 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Juliana is currently pregnant with her first child with her...
HollywoodLife

Why Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, ‘Can’t Wait’ For Him To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker is reportedly more than excited for Kourtney Kardashian to join the Barker clan! Find out what behind-the-scenes info our EXCLUSIVE insider has here. Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is more than ready for her dad to marry Kourtney Kardashian! The 16-year-old, who’s been estranged from her mother, Shanna Moakler, for some time, is more than happy to bring on 41-year-old Kourtney into the family full time. “Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Bares Her Stomach In Crop Top While Out With Joe Jonas & Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner looked amazing on Feb. 14, when she went for a Valentine’s Day stroll with husband Joe Jonas and their daughter, Willa. It was a warm Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles on Feb. 14 — so warm, in fact, that Sophie Turner, 25, wore a crop top for a leisurely stroll with her husband, Joe Jonas, 32, and their daughter, Willa, 1, on Monday afternoon.
Distractify

Is Robyn Brown's Secret Nanny Actually a Surrogate?

Season 16 of Sister Wives has exposed a lot of cracks within the Brown family, as evidenced by Christine's recent departure from the plural family. Following weeks of conflict and contentiousness, on top of the already stressful COVID-19 pandemic, viewers have watched the Browns struggle to agree on all kinds of matters — from where to quarantine to whether the households should mix, to how much time Kody ought to spend with each of his wives and children.
