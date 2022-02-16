ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Tried These TikTok Leggings To See If The Booty Boost Is Real

By Loren Cecil
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Pure Rosy Makes Periods Pretty with Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear

It wasn’t too long ago that the only period products menstruating humans had were wasteful tampons and liners. Thanks to a few trailblazing brands, like Pure Rosy, we can do away with uncomfortable pads, and opt for period-proof underwear instead. Founded by Linda Miller, sustainable underwear brand Pure Rosy...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This Q-Tip Lipstick Hack is Going Viral on TikTok

The only time I've used a cotton swab while applying lipstick is when I need to clean up around the edges. Never has it crossed my mind to use one while simultaneously applying my lip product — until I saw a video about it on TikTok. In this beauty...
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Press-On Nails for Easy, Expert-Level Manicures

Press-on nails are truly the unsung heroes of quick manicures, and are the latest trend in easy-to-use nail innovations created from the comfort of home. While you may be tempted to try out an extra long set of glam press-ons, experts suggest sticking to your go-to nail style to get the best use out of a quick manicure. “When choosing a press-on, select a style that fits into your everyday lifestyle,” explains celebrity nail artist and KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards. “Factor in shape, length, and nail designs.” Whether you're a fan of an almond, round, pointed or square, there are plenty of excellent shape and style options available to suit your nail needs. Here, we've gathered some of the best press-on nails from top brands like Chillhouse, Nails of LA, and more, that are quick and easy to apply for a foolproof manicure—even with your non-dominant hand.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Fitness#Booty#Gyms#Fyi
Cosmopolitan

27 Best Makeup Products on Amazon to Try Right Now

For years, I've done the majority of my shopping on Amazon—toilet paper, cat food, bach party decorations...if it's got free two-day shipping, it's in my cart. Basically everything on Amazon was fair game—expect makeup. As a beauty editor, I only shopped at traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores and you know what? I was majorly missing out. Amazon has some *incredible* makeup offerings—from award-winning mascaras to trendy lipstick colors. You can literally shop whole virtual stores from iconic brands like Maybelline and Stila or find indie gems from brands like PYT and ATHR. Bottom line: Shopping for makeup on Amazon is v convenient but it can be overwhelming, so keep the below tips in mind before making a purchase.
MAKEUP
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Eyeliner Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner

As the eternally powerful makeup tool, eyeliner has been a historically popular mainstay in statement-making looks from ancient royalty to modern rock stars. With its ability to emphasize the windows to your soul, it’s understandable why you’d want to master it in your daily routine. From cat-eyes to...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why Your Armpits Smell Even With Deodorant

We depend on deodorant to keep our sweatiness and stink in check. So, when your deodorant fails you, and your armpits can't pass the sniff test, well, that's the pits. If you've ever battled BO even after you've applied antiperspirant or deodorant, you might be scratching your head wondering, ​why do I still stink​? While pungent pits are usually not a cause for concern, there are some health conditions that may contribute to bad body odor.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

The Best Hairstyle Ideas For Short Hair

One thing to consider before getting a short haircut is how you'll style the look after. You should pick a hairstyle based on hair density, color, or preference. We've rounded up the best short-hair tips and inspiration photos to inspire your next hairstyle. Maybe at the start of every season,...
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

24 Best Haircut Ideas for Long & Layered Curly Hair

Long layered curly hair creates the fullness and volume that most women with curly hair are looking for. The cut enhances the shape and texture of the mane, adding life and bounce to its natural form. The classic long curly hair often sits flat and looks dull, so layered pieces...
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Facialist Recommends This Peel to Keep Skin Fresh

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who better to get skincare advice from than a facialist to the stars? Joanna Czech is a powerhouse in the skincare world and has a stacked client list, which even includes A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid. Last summer, she revealed her pro tips on how to take care of your skin so it remains luminous and glowing at all times, and it wasn’t surprising to hear that regular exfoliation is key.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Penelope Cruz Prepped Her Skin for the Oscars With This Anti-Aging Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Déjà vu! Exactly two years ago, we were watching the 2020 Academy Awards, admiring the slew of stars who graced the red carpet with their couture gowns and flawless complexions. One celeb particularly stood out to us — the effervescent Penélope Cruz. The 47-year-old actress was positively glowing, and we were dying to learn her beauty secret. Luckily for Us, makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted all of the products he used on his Oscar-winning client. As a Lancôme brand ambassador, Cruz remained loyal to the luxury line by applying a cult-favorite facial serum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy