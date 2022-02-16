I Tried These TikTok Leggings To See If The Booty Boost Is Real

Press-on nails are truly the unsung heroes of quick manicures, and are the latest trend in easy-to-use nail innovations created from the comfort of home. While you may be tempted to try out an extra long set of glam press-ons, experts suggest sticking to your go-to nail style to get the best use out of a quick manicure. “When choosing a press-on, select a style that fits into your everyday lifestyle,” explains celebrity nail artist and KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards. “Factor in shape, length, and nail designs.” Whether you're a fan of an almond, round, pointed or square, there are plenty of excellent shape and style options available to suit your nail needs. Here, we've gathered some of the best press-on nails from top brands like Chillhouse, Nails of LA, and more, that are quick and easy to apply for a foolproof manicure—even with your non-dominant hand.

