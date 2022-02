Dumbbells are in each hand as Caleb Martin limbers up and stretches in the Spectrum Center’s inner bowels, loosening muscles prior to getting some pregame work in. This happens moments after the guy who looks identical to the Miami Heat swingman was out in that very same vicinity, standing roughly a full-court pass away. Cody Martin wasn’t suiting up, either, so the pregame routine for the Charlotte Hornets forward had him mostly stationed near the locker room in rehabilitation mode.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO