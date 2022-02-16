ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senators break Hawley logjam, confirm Russia expert to Pentagon post

By Connor O’Brien
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxyDA_0eGZGI1Q00
Senate Democrats sought to fast-track Celeste Wallander's confirmation last week, but were blocked by Sen. Josh Hawley, who has objected to the speedy approval of Pentagon nominees in protest of the Biden administration's messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. | Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo, file

The Senate confirmed Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top Defense Department post Wednesday, a blowout vote that came after Democrats circumvented Republican Sen. Josh Hawley 's monthslong slow-walking of President Joe Biden's Pentagon nominees.

Wallander was confirmed to be DoD's assistant secretary for international security affairs in an 83-13 vote. Democrats argued that approving Wallander — a top Russia official on the National Security Council in the Obama administration — should be a priority as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues. Another long-stalled Pentagon nominee, David Honey, was also confirmed Wednesday.

Senate Democrats sought to fast-track their confirmation last week, but were blocked by Hawley , who has objected to the speedy approval of Pentagon nominees in protest of the Biden administration's messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Democrats slammed Hawley for jamming up Wallander's confirmation, charging the conservative Missouri senator is hamstringing the military as it seeks to respond to a potential Russian invasion, which administration officials say could come any day. As the Pentagon's international security chief, Wallander would have a role in deliberations over responding to Russian aggression and bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the holdup on the Senate floor Wednesday, arguing Wallander's "expertise is urgently needed."

"To intentionally delay the confirmation of a critical Department of Defense nominee and a Russian expert at a time when tensions persist in Ukraine and Eastern Europe is supremely reckless and is making the American people less safe," Schumer said.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) pushed to confirm Wallander, Honey, and a third Pentagon nominee — Melissa Dalton — last week. The trio was rebuffed by Hawley, who has blockaded quick confirmations and demanded the ouster of top members of Biden's national security team over the precipitous Afghanistan pullout, which saw the collapse of the U.S.-backed government and the takeover by the Taliban.

Shaheen lambasted Hawley, arguing the GOP senator would "rather grandstand on Afghanistan" than confront pressing threats posed by Russia.

Hawley alone can't prevent nominees from being confirmed. But his objections have forced Schumer to hold extra procedural votes to confirm Pentagon nominees, most of whom would typically be quietly approved with little controversy. It's an extra step Hawley says he's fine with until lawmakers get answers on Afghanistan.

"I will come to this floor and insist on regular order, insist this body do its job and vote on Defense Department nominees until we get accountability, until there are public hearings," Hawley said on the floor last week.

Hawley's office also argued Democrats are hyping the urgency of Wallander's confirmation, noting that she was nominated over the summer, but didn't receive an Armed Services confirmation hearing until January.

Wallander and Honey easily cleared procedural votes on Wednesday, which were required to get around Hawley's objections.

The Senate also confirmed Honey to be the Pentagon's No. 2 research and engineering official Wednesday afternoon by an even wider 94-1 vote.

Honey, whose confirmation was blocked twice by Hawley, was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee in October, while Wallander's nomination was green-lit by the panel two weeks ago.

Wallander, who is now president and CEO of the nonprofit U.S.-Russia Foundation, struck a hawkish tone in her January confirmation hearing.

She criticized the Obama administration's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's seizure of Crimea in 2014 as "too slow and too incremental."

NATO allies, Wallander said, should also pony up more money for their militaries beyond the 2 percent of GDP goal set by the alliance's 2014 Wales Pledge.

Wallander was a senior director for Russia and Central Asia on the NSC staff during the second half of the Obama administration. Before that, she worked at the Pentagon as the deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia during the first three years of the Obama administration.

Her confirmation also comes as bipartisan talks to impose economic penalties on Moscow fizzled in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans were unable to agree to a suite of sanctions and GOP senators offered their own bill to push back on Russian aggression.

After the negotiations failed, Senate leaders from both parties settled for a strongly worded statement expressing solidarity with Ukraine and warning Russia "must be made to pay a severe price" if it invades.

Comments / 162

Christopher Gilliard
3d ago

Hawley needs to be worried about being implicated in the Trump coup attempt. The Senate needs to change the rule that allows one senator to block progress on appointments.

Reply(22)
152
Terry Halbert
2d ago

Hawley needs to be voted out. he's been nothing but a thorn in everyone's backside sense he was elected to the Senate. doesn't work for the people of Missouri, he has his own agenda

Reply(6)
105
George Marinelli
2d ago

"im not a climber like other politicians" (quite from hawleys campaign ad) he lied even before he was elected. hopefully missouri will dump him in the next election.

Reply
39
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Nato#Defense Department#Democrats#Ap Photo#Republican#Dod#Russian#Department Of Defense#American
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy