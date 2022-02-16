ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Nails the Winter-White Trend in a Cozy LaQuan Smith Dress

By Chanel Vargas
 3 days ago
Lori Harvey just gave us a lesson in cozy date-night style. On Feb. 16, Michael B. Jordan posted a picture of Harvey on his Instagram account, and her fuzzy LaQuan Smith minidress made us freeze midscroll. "I love her 🤍," Jordan captioned the photo, which Harvey responded to in her own...

