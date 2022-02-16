ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe & Wife Close Out Drunk Driving Cases With Plea Deal

Cover picture for the article'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe and his wife just copped plea deals in their drunk driving case ... and they will NOT serve any time behind bars. Prosecutors in Oklahoma tell TMZ ... Jeff and...

Bob Saget's Fatal Injury May Be Headboard-Related, Cops Certain No Foul Play

9:18 AM PT -- A judge has granted Bob's family the temporary restraining order it requested to block the release of photos from the scene in his hotel room. Bob Saget's death is creating a mystery for many experts, who wonder how he suffered such a severe skull fracture ... and what exactly he hit -- but authorities are firm on what didn't happen, and they think the injury was caused by something connected to the bed.
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
TMZ.com

Diddy's Home Crashed by Gate Hopper with Rap Dreams, Arrested for Trespass

Diddy got a visit from a musician named Smalls who wants to make hits with him ... problem is, the guy decided to shoot his shot by hopping Diddy's fence to play him a demo. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a 23-year-old man named Isaiah Smalls showed up at Diddy's L.A. estate and began pounding on the security gate and eventually hopped over it.
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's 'Full House' Daughter Candace Cameron Bure Questions Comedian's Cause Of Death After Court Orders Records Sealed

Bob Saget's television daughter Candace Cameron Bure wants answers surrounding her Full House father's cause of death, admitting she has "a lot of questions" after the court sealed the records about his untimely passing on February 9. Article continues below advertisement. Talking to Fox and Friends, the 45-year-old actress —...
The Independent

Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper. “The presumptive sentence takes into account the main elements of the conviction: the death of Daunte...
