Detroit man accused of luring snow shovelers into basement, chaining man to dog cage and killing him

DETROIT (TCD) -- Police are searching for a homicide suspect who allegedly asked a man and woman to shovel his snow, gave them cocaine, and lured them into his basement over the weekend.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 13, at approximately 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Stout Street. The female victim reportedly told authorities that when she and the man were done shoveling, Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain gave them crack cocaine before luring them into his basement.

Detroit Police Chief James White told WDIV-TV, "He lured them into his home by asking them to do some work for him at his house. Once inside, he held them both there."

In the basement, Powers-McClain allegedly disrobed the man and chained him to a dog cage. Police say Powers-McClain threatened the woman and man before he fatally hit the man in the head with a rifle. White told WDIV that the male victim appeared to have been beaten to death.

According to police, Powers-McClain threatened to kill the female victim if she told anyone about the incident. He allegedly drove her to an apartment building near 9600 Greenfield Road. Police say she was able to escape and call for help. The woman reportedly suffered severe injuries.

Police told WDIV that Powers-McClain is an average-build man with shoulder-length black hair standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds. WDIV reports that he may change his appearance, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

White told WDIV that Powers-McClain has a violent history, and he emphasized the need to find him quickly.

The rifle Powers-McClain used was reportedly recovered.