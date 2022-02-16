ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man accused of luring snow shovelers into basement, chaining man to dog cage and killing him

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WyTG_0eGZFo6l00

DETROIT (TCD) -- Police are searching for a homicide suspect who allegedly asked a man and woman to shovel his snow, gave them cocaine, and lured them into his basement over the weekend.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 13, at approximately 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of Stout Street. The female victim reportedly told authorities that when she and the man were done shoveling, Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain gave them crack cocaine before luring them into his basement.

Detroit Police Chief James White told WDIV-TV, "He lured them into his home by asking them to do some work for him at his house. Once inside, he held them both there."

In the basement, Powers-McClain allegedly disrobed the man and chained him to a dog cage. Police say Powers-McClain threatened the woman and man before he fatally hit the man in the head with a rifle. White told WDIV that the male victim appeared to have been beaten to death.

According to police, Powers-McClain threatened to kill the female victim if she told anyone about the incident. He allegedly drove her to an apartment building near 9600 Greenfield Road. Police say she was able to escape and call for help. The woman reportedly suffered severe injuries.

Police told WDIV that Powers-McClain is an average-build man with shoulder-length black hair standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds. WDIV reports that he may change his appearance, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

White told WDIV that Powers-McClain has a violent history, and he emphasized the need to find him quickly.

The rifle Powers-McClain used was reportedly recovered.

Comments / 10

Twilight Zone°
2d ago

if I was shoveling snowing in Detroit for some extra money best believe Id have a Glock on my hip open carrying 💥 * ✨

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Colorado felon accused of killing ex-girlfriend, stealing her car and debit card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old convicted felon was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car and credit card. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 27000 block of South Timber Trail in Conifer on the night of Sunday, Feb. 13. Concerned neighbors reportedly called deputies because they had not seen the resident, 55-year-old Michele Scott, in several days. When deputies arrived, they found it "locked and dark with no one home."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
truecrimedaily

Kansas City mom reportedly admits to decapitating son and dog, says devil was trying to attack her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old mother reportedly admitted to killing and decapitating her young son and the family dog because the devil was trying to attack her. According to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, on the night of Feb. 15, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to a home on the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue regarding a disturbance. When they arrived, officers reportedly "observed what appeared to be blood on the front steps." A female inside the home, whom they identified as Trisha Haefs, was inside but "refused to answer the door."
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

88 living and 40 deceased animals found in extreme filth in Nebraska home; 2 people arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Two people were arrested for animal abuse earlier this week after 88 living and 40 deceased animals were found in poor living conditions at their home. According to KETV-TV, on Jan. 24, the Omaha Police Department alerted the Nebraska Humane Society about animals living in squalor and neglect at a residence near North 45th and Burdette streets. Officers reportedly responded to the home to a report of domestic violence because 30-year-old Sierra Lang allegedly broke windows with a crowbar-type weapon.
OMAHA, NE
truecrimedaily

12-year-old accused of beating 70-year-old man to death in Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 12-year-old boy and two others are accused of carjacking and beating a 70-year-old man to death in December. According to WPVI-TV, Chung Chin was attacked on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street on Dec. 2, 2021, when several suspects reportedly beat him and stole his Toyota Camry. Chin was reportedly found bleeding from his head and face and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. Philadelphia Police said in a statement Chin died from his wounds Dec. 21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

GLENDALE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested three different times within a 16-hour period over the weekend. According to a press release from the Glendale Police Department, shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, James Langdon of Los Angeles was seen pacing in a parking lot at the intersection of Colorado and Louis streets. He then reportedly ran out of the lot and against a "don’t walk" sign. Police say officers tried to stop Langdon for the illegal action, but he fled. He was reportedly pursued and arrested for obstruction after a brief struggle.
GLENDALE, CA
truecrimedaily

Delaware parents arrested after 'severely malnourished' infant found dead

MAGNOLIA, Del. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman and her 24-year-old fiancé were arrested and charged with murder after their 5-month-old daughter was found dead at their home. According to Delaware State Police, troopers went to Angel Toran and Ny’Jier Murphy’s residence on the 400 block of Lambert Drive to conduct a welfare check on their infant daughter. The Division of Family Services reportedly received information that there was a likelihood the infant had died at home, but the death was not reported to authorities.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
truecrimedaily

North Dakota man allegedly stabbed wife as she was sleeping in van

FARGO, N.D. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his wife over the weekend. According to the Fargo Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 12. Witnesses reportedly said Tyler Mollner’s wife was seen jumping out of a red van on 42nd Street South as it was moving at approximately 30 miles per hour.
FARGO, ND
truecrimedaily

Suspect accused of killing person found in burning storage unit says a song told him to do it

LUBBOCK, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing someone, leaving the body in a storage unit, and lighting the unit on fire. On Feb. 12 at around 11:25 a.m., Lubbock Police were called when the city’s Fire Rescue discovered the body of a male after putting out a blaze in a storage unit on the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue. According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers found 21-year-old Cypress Ramos deceased.
LUBBOCK, TX
truecrimedaily

14-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to hire hit man to kill ex-boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly tried using a website to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend. Baton Rouge Police announced they arrested the teen on Valentine’s Day "for soliciting to have her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend killed." The suspect allegedly tried using a website called "Rentahitman.com," but someone on the website contacted authorities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

South Carolina woman accused of stabbing man with broken alcohol bottle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a broken liquor bottle. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Feb. 11, Artatyania Latasha Francis threw bottles at the victim in the 400 block of Galleon Road in Batesburg-Leesville. Francis reportedly approached the victim from behind and stabbed him with a broken alcohol bottle.
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Dog#Lured#Chaining#Tcd#Wdiv Tv
truecrimedaily

N.Y. girl missing since 2019 found alive living under a staircase

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (TCD) -- A girl who reportedly went missing in 2019 when she was 4 years old was found alive this week living under a staircase in her grandfather’s house. Paislee Joann Shultis was reported missing to Saugerties Police in June 2020, though she had not been seen since July 13, 2019. Saugerties Police said in their missing child announcement that Paislee was last seen with her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.
SAUGERTIES, NY
truecrimedaily

Ohio mother allegedly stabbed 5-year-old daughter to death with kitchen knife

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother allegedly stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death on Saturday, Feb. 12. According to WJW-TV, Menokka Karr Nealy's daughter, later identified as E'nijah Noell, was found dead inside the bedroom of her mother's apartment on Northfield Road. Concerned relatives had reportedly called police to perform a welfare check of the girl before the discovery.
OHIO STATE
truecrimedaily

New Hampshire children found surrounded by uncapped needles; man arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly discovered him in a room with two children surrounded by dozens of uncapped needles. According to a press release from the Manchester Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 10, officers responded to 141 West St. at around 5:10 a.m. to a report of a child requiring medical treatment. Police say no one answered the door, but the child could be heard from outside. The door was reportedly breached by police, and once inside, police say a man, Raymond Punturieri of Manchester, was sitting on a bed with two young children.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Utah wife reportedly lights shed on fire where husband was 'cohabitating' with another woman

PROVO, Utah (TCD) -- A 60-year-old woman allegedly lit a shed on fire where her husband was reportedly living with another woman. According to KSTU-TV, which cites a probable cause affidavit, Claire Robinson’s husband and another woman who lived in the shed on her property reportedly smelled smoke and came outside. They reportedly saw Robinson "standing near the ignition point of the fire starting at the fire and the occupants of the shed."
UTAH COUNTY, UT
truecrimedaily

Dallas police officer indicted for alleged pyramid scheme involving a 'blessing circle'

DALLAS (TCD) -- A police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection with an alleged pyramid scheme. According to KDFW-TV, Reginald Jones was initially arrested in October and stands accused of operating what he called a "blessing circle." WFAA-TV reports that Jones requested participants to pay $100, $500 or $1,400 via CashApp. Jones allegedly asked the participants to recruit at least two other participants into the blessing circle, and they would make money.
DALLAS, TX
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw in Arizona worth $25k

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man stands accused of stealing and trying to sell a fossilized dinosaur claw worth $25,000. According to KOLD-TV, on Jan. 30, Christopher Thomas allegedly stole the claw from a gem show vendor at 655 N. Freeway in Tucson. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Thomas reportedly tried to sell the claw to another vendor at 1333 N. Oracle Road. KOLD reports that the second vendor suspected that the fossilized artifact had been stolen and alerted the first vendor.
TUCSON, AZ
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy