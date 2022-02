A new, standalone, state-of-the-art clinic will open in Stafford in the fall2. JJuliette Nessmith, vice president of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, partnered with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executives to break ground for the new facility. The Kelsey-Seybold clinic in Stafford will be a 33,000-square-foot clinic with space for up to 15 providers and the potential for expansion to 27 providers in the future. The Kelsey-Seybold Stafford Clinic will be located at 11211 Nexus Ave. in Stafford, near Dulles High School and The Fountains. https://www.kelsey-seybold.com/

