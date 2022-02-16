ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators introduce online safety bill for kids, puts pressure on Big Tech

By Basil John
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gU8wC_0eGZEH4H00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers say it’s time to take action to better protect kids online.

“Now we’re going to have guardrails and safeguards for the internet that will enable children and their parents to protect themselves,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

Blumenthal, along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced legislation that requires online platforms to provide tools to limit screen time, protect data, and address mental health issues.

“We have realized that it is imperative that a toolbox be pulled together, that will allow in addressing these harms,” Blackburn said.

The bill also creates an obligation for companies to prevent the promotion of self-harm, eating disorders, bullying and sexual abuse of children.

“That’s why there is a standard of responsibility, legal responsibility, enforceable here,” Blumenthal said.

Both Blumenthal and Blackburn believe social media companies need to be forced to make these changes.

“We’ve asked over the past many years, for social media to take some responsibility that they did not step up and do that,” Blackburn said.

“They’ve been in denial about the problems that they have created,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal is hopeful they will bring this legislation to the Senate floor before this summer.

