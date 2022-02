In the era of a global pandemic, a lot of us have discovered the joys of working from home. As somebody who has been working from home for years, I know how great it really is. It’s nice to be able to go to work wearing basically whatever you want that you’re comfortable in, or comfortable not in as the case may be. But if there’s a downside to that, it’s that you might find yourself dressing casually basically all the time. While my standard dress at work is usually a pair of jeans and a hoodie, I actually really like to dress up. And when I do, I like to add some style, which is why I’ve fallen in love with a pair of Star Wars cufflinks this Valentine's Day.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO