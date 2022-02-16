ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons wanted in connection with Alvin Kamara beating in Las Vegas

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is a wanted suspect in a beating in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.

As the I-Team first reported Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police arrested two men and were searching for a third for their alleged roles in the nightclub beating involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara.

The third suspect is Lammons, 26, sources said.

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6.

The victim told police he was leaving the nightclub on Feb. 5 when multiple people began hitting and kicking him.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The victim told police he remembered one man, later identified as Kamara, 26, who put his hand on the victim’s chest before the alleged battery began, the report said. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital.

The two other men have been identified as Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young, according to court records obtained by the 8 News Now Team on Tuesday.

Police reviewed video of the incident, saying it shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

“As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the report said. “Three others, from Kamara’s group, join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

Security officers then escorted Kamara and his group into a waiting SUV and leave, police said.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Defensive back Chris Lammons #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
I-Team: Alvin Kamara was known suspect in Las Vegas beating before Pro Bowl, police say

Metro police confirmed to the I-Team that Kamara was a suspect in the case by Sunday morning before the afternoon game, saying NFL security was made aware around 10 a.m. The arrest report indicates investigators interviewed Kamara after the game inside Allegiant Stadium.

All four men face charges of conspiring to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The NFL nor the Kansas City Chiefs have responded to repeated requests for comment.

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kamara said he remembered the victim “calling one of his friends ugly” and then a fight breaking out.

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Kamara’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

An attorney for Lammons has not returned a request for comment.

Three of the four men, including Kamara, are due in court in March.

billverojam
2d ago

I hope both named football players are kicked out of the NFL. I also pray for the man who was beaten. I also hope this man gets a good lawyer and goes after everyone involved in a multi lawsuit.

