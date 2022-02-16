ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

AdventHealth gains naming rights to some Kansas Speedway races

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWsyJ_0eGZC27t00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will become the official health care provider for the speedway and has gained naming rights for some races.

AdventHealth now has naming rights to Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on May 14-15.

The marquee NASCAR Cup Series race will become the AdventHealth 400, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be named by an internal contest with AdventHealth employees in the coming weeks, according to the speedway.

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

The track’s infield care center and first aid stations will also bear the AdventHealth name and colors as the speedway prepares for its 21st season.

“We are thrilled to extend AdventHealth’s relationship with NASCAR here in Kansas City,” said AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt. “Our whole person care approach to health care includes us supporting community organizations like Kansas Speedway that bring families and people from all walks of life together. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our community.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins this Sunday, Feb. 21 with the Daytona 500. The Great American Race will air 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX4.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy