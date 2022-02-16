AdventHealth gains naming rights to some Kansas Speedway races

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will become the official health care provider for the speedway and has gained naming rights for some races.

AdventHealth now has naming rights to Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on May 14-15.

The marquee NASCAR Cup Series race will become the AdventHealth 400, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be named by an internal contest with AdventHealth employees in the coming weeks, according to the speedway.

The track’s infield care center and first aid stations will also bear the AdventHealth name and colors as the speedway prepares for its 21st season.

“We are thrilled to extend AdventHealth’s relationship with NASCAR here in Kansas City,” said AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt. “Our whole person care approach to health care includes us supporting community organizations like Kansas Speedway that bring families and people from all walks of life together. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our community.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins this Sunday, Feb. 21 with the Daytona 500. The Great American Race will air 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX4.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.