SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the tug of war between coastal development versus historic Florida fishing villages, the fishing villages are losing. But in Cortez, business owners and scientists are working together to preserve their way of life that spans five generations. Back to the 1800s when fishermen out of North Carolina, following the mullet fish, settled there. Now the F.I.S.H. Preserve (Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage) is being restored to a pristine Florida shoreline. The funding for that restoration comes from the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival. The 40th Festival is this weekend, Feb. 19-20.

