Links you may need during windy weather

A substantial moisture-carrying storm system will move into the Great Lakes region and Michigan by Wednesday night or Thursday. The storm will produce enough precipitation to affect your travel plans or outside work plans. Right now, it looks like some part of Lower Michigan will get a shoveling snow. It’s...
It will be very windy today, with a few strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight. The National Weather Service says we could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Thursday. The best chance for snow will be along and north of Highway 54. The Kansas...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With severe weather on its way, it's always important to be prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best. It seems this winter the Mid-South can’t catch a break. Forecasters are expecting heavy rain and maybe even thunderstorms or tornadoes Thursday. But the big concern is gusty winds, especially after the debris and power outages from the last ice storm.
40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the weather will be even windier on Wednesday, ahead of a system that could bring showers and storms Wednesday night. There's a possibility severe storms could hit Thursday morning. Watch the videocast above to learn more.
An enhanced risk (level 3/5) has been added for the NW Alabama (orange color). Active weather is likely tomorrow afternoon-evening. Main threat is damaging winds, tornado warnings are possible. Review your plan just in case and be sure you have relatable ways to hear warnings. ONE MORE DRY DAY: With...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Warmer weather moves into Northeast Ohio tomorrow, bringing with it windy conditions as well. The National Weather Service is calling for highs to top 50 degrees on Wednesday with winds of around 20 mph and gusts up to almost 40 mph. Rain is expected after midnight and will continue on Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday will drop into the 40s and Thursday will see highs in the low 50s.
After days of record-breaking high temperatures and arid conditions at the peak of our rainfall season, the change in the weather pattern is expected later on Monday into Tuesday. Strong high pressure over the West Coast will result warm temperatures on Sunday, with most locations reaching into the high 70s...
Good morning! The calm weather will continue for the next few days with a few windy days on tap. A cold front will bring windy conditions Thursday and Saturday with gusts in the 30 mph range. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the rest of the week.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Winds will be higher tomorrow than what they were today. The temperature will also be a bit higher. More importantly, late in the day may bring a threat of strong or severe thunderstorms. Tonight is just mild and breezy. Lows stay in the upper...
INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for a windy, wet weather ride over the next 48 hours. Get out enjoy Tuesday evening before a strengthening wind takes a bite out of what will be a much warmer day on Wednesday. Evening temperatures in the 40s (for most) won't drop terribly much...
DETROIT – There won’t be much movement in our temps today as we started in the lower 20s and will finish around and maybe just below 30 degrees this afternoon as that sunshine will become more and more present a little bit late. We will see mostly cloudy...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is a Weather Alert Day for the WTOK area because we sit under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This means that there could be numerous severe storms, and some storms could be intense...including possibly strong tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. The best timing for severe storms will be between 1PM - 7PM. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but...again, tornadoes are possible. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ can be expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the day.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that wind gusts throughout the day will combine with an Arctic air mass that could cause dangerous temperatures throughout Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will then rise rapidly, causing "(unseasonably) warm and most conditions Wednesday through Thursday." That, according to the NWS, may lead...
A brutal winter storm is threatening tens of millions of Americans, forecast to bring "multiple hazards" as it sweeps across the eastern half of the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The system is now covering thousands of miles in the middle of the country. A "quick burst"...
CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY has been issued for northern & western parts of NE Ohio from 4 AM - 7 PM Wednesday with south winds of 20-30 mph expected & gusts to 50 mph possible. This includes N. Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland & Ashland counties. FLOOD...
Comments / 0