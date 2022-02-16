Links you may need during windy weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is a Weather Alert Day for the WTOK area because we sit under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This means that there could be numerous severe storms, and some storms could be intense...including possibly strong tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. The best timing for severe storms will be between 1PM - 7PM. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but...again, tornadoes are possible. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ can be expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the day.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO