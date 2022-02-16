ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Links you may need during windy weather

KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a one stop shop for resources you may need during the winter...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Rain, heavy at times, windy, wintry mix tonight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST: Thursday: Rain (1-2″), windy, thunder p.m., very mild. High 56 Tonight: Rain early, changing to snow showers after midnight, breezy, colder. Low 22 Friday: Clearing clouds, colder. High 31 Saturday: Flurries early, partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. High 27 Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 51 Presidents Day: Partly cloudy, mild. High 58 Tuesday: Showers. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KTTS

Windy And Rainy Today, Wintry Weather Possible Thursday

It will be very windy today, with a few strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight. The National Weather Service says we could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Thursday. The best chance for snow will be along and north of Highway 54. The Kansas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATN Local Memphis

Things could get windy: What you need to do to prepare for the next round of severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With severe weather on its way, it's always important to be prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best. It seems this winter the Mid-South can’t catch a break. Forecasters are expecting heavy rain and maybe even thunderstorms or tornadoes Thursday. But the big concern is gusty winds, especially after the debris and power outages from the last ice storm.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Storms possible Wednesday night, Thursday morning

40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the weather will be even windier on Wednesday, ahead of a system that could bring showers and storms Wednesday night. There's a possibility severe storms could hit Thursday morning. Watch the videocast above to learn more.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Windy tomorrow with strong storms by afternoon

An enhanced risk (level 3/5) has been added for the NW Alabama (orange color). Active weather is likely tomorrow afternoon-evening. Main threat is damaging winds, tornado warnings are possible. Review your plan just in case and be sure you have relatable ways to hear warnings. ONE MORE DRY DAY: With...
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Windy conditions expected: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Warmer weather moves into Northeast Ohio tomorrow, bringing with it windy conditions as well. The National Weather Service is calling for highs to top 50 degrees on Wednesday with winds of around 20 mph and gusts up to almost 40 mph. Rain is expected after midnight and will continue on Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday will drop into the 40s and Thursday will see highs in the low 50s.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Weather forecast: Warm weekend, windy the rest of week

After days of record-breaking high temperatures and arid conditions at the peak of our rainfall season, the change in the weather pattern is expected later on Monday into Tuesday. Strong high pressure over the West Coast will result warm temperatures on Sunday, with most locations reaching into the high 70s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Quiet weather, a few windy days

Good morning! The calm weather will continue for the next few days with a few windy days on tap. A cold front will bring windy conditions Thursday and Saturday with gusts in the 30 mph range. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Windy Thursday with evening thunderstorms that may be strong

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Winds will be higher tomorrow than what they were today. The temperature will also be a bit higher. More importantly, late in the day may bring a threat of strong or severe thunderstorms. Tonight is just mild and breezy. Lows stay in the upper...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Some sun today, wet and windy on Wednesday

DETROIT – There won’t be much movement in our temps today as we started in the lower 20s and will finish around and maybe just below 30 degrees this afternoon as that sunshine will become more and more present a little bit late. We will see mostly cloudy...
DETROIT, MI
WTOK-TV

Weather Alert Day: Severe storm threat & windy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is a Weather Alert Day for the WTOK area because we sit under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This means that there could be numerous severe storms, and some storms could be intense...including possibly strong tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. The best timing for severe storms will be between 1PM - 7PM. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but...again, tornadoes are possible. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ can be expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the day.
MERIDIAN, MS
Big Frog 104

Windy Weather, Rapid Warming Could Cause Frostbite, Flooding

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that wind gusts throughout the day will combine with an Arctic air mass that could cause dangerous temperatures throughout Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will then rise rapidly, causing "(unseasonably) warm and most conditions Wednesday through Thursday." That, according to the NWS, may lead...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy