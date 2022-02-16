The 5 best snowshoes we've tested for winter hiking, running, or getting around after a snowstorm

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Snowshoeing is one of the best ways to get outside and enjoy winter, or to get around town after a snowstorm. The shoes keep you afloat while treading through packed snow or powder and provide much-needed traction in slippery conditions.

As a year-round hiker, I traverse many snow-covered trails during the winter, so a reliable pair of snowshoes is a must in my outdoor kit. Because of that experience, I've worn dozens of pairs of snowshoes over the years, and have compiled my five favorite models below.

I've also included some added insight into how I tested each of the snowshoes that made the cut, as well as answers to a few snowshoe FAQs , like how sizing differs by shoe and the different styles there are. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches health and fitness products .

Here are the best snowshoes:

REI

Best snowshoes overall

MSR's EVO Ascent is a user-friendly snowshoe that's easy to adjust and highly versatile for both walkers and hikers.

Pros: Highly stable, provides excellent traction on a variety of terrain, great for day hikes or casual strolls

Cons: Its highly useful tail extender isn't included, the rigid deck was loud on icy terrain

A great do-everything snowshoe, MSR's stable and high-traction Evo Ascent has enough traction for backcountry adventures without feeling too aggressive when worn on day hikes. The shoes feature toothy underfoot rails that work in tandem with an aggressive toe claw to offer incredible traction, whether you're on ice and hardpack, or just soft snow.

The EVO Ascent is built on a highly durable, injection-molded plastic deck that supports both big and smaller feet equally well. The binding fits almost any boot but because of its unique attachment system, which needs to be extremely tight to keep this shoe on, it worked best with hiking boots and shoes, or even bulky winter boots.

When I was wearing sneakers or sneaker-like hikers, the tightened straps felt too tight. Once the straps were secured, they stayed tight through hours of ups and downs, even on stretches of off-camber side-hilling. When it got steep, I was even able to flip up the heel lifter without taking off my gloves.

Another feature that made these shoes so versatile was their modular tail. By adding MSR's six-inch deck extender (unfortunately, sold separately) I could turn my everyday snowshoe into one capable of handling deeper powder or that would hold up when I'd carry a heavy pack for winter camping.

And although it has aggressive traction, it's designed in such a way that on more mellow adventures, it was fun, not a burden. The EVO Ascent has been my favorite snowshoe this season.

Atlas

Best snowshoes for rugged terrain

The Helium MTN from Atlas is the most comfortable snowshoe I've worn, and, it's one I'd depend on in challenging conditions and advanced, rough terrain.

Pros: Comfortable and supportive even in rough terrain, lightweight at just over 3 lbs., uses a Boa binding to dial in a perfect fit

Cons: Expensive

Light, tough, and aggressive, Atlas' Helium MTN is a comfortable and supportive snowshoe, even in the most challenging terrain. It has some of the best traction of any snowshoe I tested, too, capable of getting me through an icy hike up a mountain without the need for added traction via crampons.

The Helium's composite deck is flexible at both the tip and tail which allows the vertical rows of ice-biting teeth and an under-toe claw to always be in contact with the surface you're walking on. This makes icy stretches of open rock far easier to navigate. As the shoe flexes, it also sheds snow so there's never heavy buildup on the deck weighing your foot down as you haul it along.

The deck also features several big cutouts throughout, but Atlas kept enough deck material to keep the shoe afloat in soft and deep snow. This unique design lets Atlas keep the shoe light as it weighs around just 3 lbs. 3 oz. per pair.

The Helium MTN's Boa-tightened binding slides on flexible plastic rails that wrapped across my foot securely while comfortably cradling it even on rugged terrain. The binding avoids any pressure points caused by individual forefoot straps, too. The pull-to-tighten Voile-style heel strap was secure and didn't slip off my boot heel regardless of what I was wearing on my feet — be it standard hiking boots or bulky, insulated winter footwear.

Under the heel, these shoes have a wire heel lift that takes the stress out of steep climbs and can be adjusted without taking gloves off (though, when I was wearing mittens, I did need to remove one to pull up the lift). When I was back on flat ground, I was able to click the lift down with my gloves (and mittens) still on.

Even though these are some of the most expensive snowshoes, they're highly worth it.

REI

Best snowshoes for beginners

For easy cruising and mellow outings, Crescent Moon's EVA Snowshoes welcome anyone to the sport.

Pros: Easy to put on and take off, rockered design propels you forward, works well on packed powder or pre-groomed trails

Cons: Only come in one adjustable size, light to moderate grip doesn't do well on icy inclines

Instead of the typical composite, plastic, or aluminum construction, Crescent Moon's EVA Snowshoe is molded from rubbery, spongey material (the same used in sneaker midsoles). It features a rockered design, so it actually propels you forward as you walk. The snowshoe's platform flexes with each step to roll you into the next one while simultaneously keeping you afloat.

These are best for packed powder and groomed trails, with the grip underfoot enhanced by seven low-profile underfoot ice spikes set in the foam tread that can also keep you striding with confidence when it gets a little slick.

Because this snowshoe is made from foam, not only is it shock-absorbing but it insulates your foot from the cold snow underneath. It's also aggressively curved, which is hard to get used to right at first but when you do, its curved chassis is a dream on uneven terrain (and it doesn't kick snow up your back as others do).

It has a simple and user-friendly Velcro binding that feels secure and isn't intimidating to use, even for newbies headed out for winter walks on hard-packed snow and groomed trails. You'll want to wear a low-profile boot or regular shoes.

Overall, these snowshoes have a very lightweight feel underfoot which is great if you want to move fast through the snow. It helps that these are virtually unbreakable, too.

REI

Best snowshoes for traction

MicroSpikes are an excellent tool for icy hikes, or when there's a lack of deep snow but you still need added traction.

Pros: Highly portable, easy to slip on, they provide incredible traction, perfect for hikes that mix both snow and ice

Cons: Not a traditional snowshoe that provides float

When you don't need float but you do need traction, Kahtoola MicroSpikes are a spike and chain shoe covers deliver exactly that. I've used these for years for winter hiking throughout the Northeast and continue to make sure these are stashed in my winter kit any time I leave the house.

Each Microspike has 12 triangular hardened-steel spikes attached to ice-biting chains threaded onto a stretchy, silicone-rubber harness through reinforced eyelets. The spikes are 3/8 inches long and heat-treated to avoid bending under strenuous conditions.

To put the Microspikes on, loop the front edge of the harness over the toe of your shoe or boot and stretch the Microspike until you're able to hook it around your heel. It's that simple.

Metal toe bales hold the spikes in place once they're on, and when you're done, it takes just a few seconds to remove them. They're even compact enough that they pack easily into a tote sack about the size of a small orange, and they weigh just 11.9 oz. in size medium.

MicroSpikes have been one of my most trusted winter walking aids for years and they were even recently updated with a significantly lighter elastomer harness than previous versions. Now, the attachment stays stretchy down to -22°F.

Because Microspikes use flexible chains to connect the spikes, I never once had them break on me, and I've used them for years for hikes across New York's Adirondacks or through Vermont's exposed, rocky highest peaks.

Backcountry

Best snowshoes for runners

TSL's Symbioz Hyperflex is a great shoe for runners. They're efficient, light, and have plenty of traction on packed trails while also providing added grip on the occasional patch of ice.

Pros: Flexible frame makes running feel relatively natural, binding can be pre-set

Cons: Hard to fit on those with big feet/shoes

Running snowshoes have their own set of specific design demands since you need to float and need traction on ice, but you want a binding that won't pinch your feet through lightweight running shoes and you want to be able to move fast.

TSL's Symbioz Hyperflex is one of the few brands that does it all. Made for snowshoe racers and runners, these have a composite frame that flexes as you push off the snow. That flex makes running feel much more natural than when wearing a stiff snowshoe.

The Symbioz Hyperflex has an adjustable webbing binding riveted to a flexible toe cup which holds sneakers firmly without squeezing. It's quick to get on and off and also lets you pre-set it for your sneaker size so you won't have to fiddle with adjusting straps when you just want to head out the door.

Four steel spikes on the Symbioz base deliver enough traction to run up slick hills and can prevent you from wiping out on icy straightaways. Cutouts and molded snow-probing cleats in the composite deck gripped on hardpack and packed powder providing enough stable footing to efficiently propel forward with each step.

The exaggerated turned-up toe helps prevent you from catching a toe on a chunk of ice or snow, and its rockered design helps maintain momentum (and doesn't fling snow everywhere). They're an incredibly light 1.4 lbs. per pair, which help feel like there's barely anything strapped to your feet.

Pixabay

What are the different types of snowshoes?

Snowshoes FAQ

There are several variations of snowshoes and some are better for walking on beginner-friendly trails, while others are best for those who want to go off the trail entirely.

Recreational/flat terrain: These entry-level models are aimed at beginners. They're made for walking across a field or on a novice trail. They have simple systems for gaining traction and work well for hard-packed snow. You'll often see a wide tail on these types of shoes to help with balance.

These entry-level models are aimed at beginners. They're made for walking across a field or on a novice trail. They have simple systems for gaining traction and work well for hard-packed snow. You'll often see a wide tail on these types of shoes to help with balance. Running/rolling terrain: When hiking on normal trails in hilly areas, these types of snowshoes have a nice mixture of performance and comfort. They aren't made for the steepest conditions, but they do have solid bindings and mid-level crampons. This will be the most common style of snowshoe for most people.

When hiking on normal trails in hilly areas, these types of snowshoes have a nice mixture of performance and comfort. They aren't made for the steepest conditions, but they do have solid bindings and mid-level crampons. This will be the most common style of snowshoe for most people. Backcountry/mountain terrain: When hiking on difficult trails or when hiking to a remote area for snowboarding, you'll want some top-end snowshoes. These shoes often are small, allowing the wearer to have more control while hiking on icy and steep terrain. You'll find strong, highly adjustable bindings on these shoes to ensure they stay on your feet, as well as aggressive crampons for maximum control.

How do you pick out the right size of snowshoes?

When you think of the size of the snowshoe, you don't want to think about the fit on the foot, as you do with other types of shoes. A snowshoe size refers to the amount of coverage area the snowshoe has. Use the right size of snowshoe and you'll enjoy wearing it a lot more.

Larger snowshoes will have a lot of surface area. Men's snowshoes will be larger than those designed for kids or women, so they can carry more weight. You'll also want a larger surface area if you plan to be carrying a large backpack while hiking. Snowshoes with larger surface areas work better on powdery snow.

will have a lot of surface area. Men's snowshoes will be larger than those designed for kids or women, so they can carry more weight. You'll also want a larger surface area if you plan to be carrying a large backpack while hiking. Snowshoes with larger surface areas work better on powdery snow. Medium-sized snowshoes cover an average-size surface area such as 9 by 25 to 30 inches. If you're going to be hiking with a day pack, an average-sized snowshoe should work well.

cover an average-size surface area such as 9 by 25 to 30 inches. If you're going to be hiking with a day pack, an average-sized snowshoe should work well. Smaller snowshoes are good for a day hike with little to no extra gear or walking on icy surfaces or hard-packed snow. Both aluminum and composite snowshoes fit into this category.

What's kind of snowshoe binding should I use?

Picking out the right snowshoe binding is highly important. You'll notice these come in a variety of sizes, as some are meant for running shoes (and are inherently smaller) while others are for big winter boots.

You'll want to choose a snowshoe with a binding that matches your preferred footwear, and one that's suited to the kind of walking or hiking you plan to do. Also, If you're hiking strictly on ice (and not on snow), spiked traction that slips over your shoes is a much better choice than a full-on snowshoe.

How we test snowshoes

Each pair of snowshoes in this guide went through a series of on-foot and on-snow tests to see how well they compared based on these four categories:

Performance: In every kind of snowshoe and use case, we looked for performance in terms of traction and stability. For the pairs meant to give you float on deeper snow, we looked at how well these held up on both fluffy powder, as well as packed snow, along with how well they did in terms of providing traction and stability underfoot. For those meant strictly for hardpack (like the pairs intended for runners), stability and traction were the highest priority.

Fit: An ill-fitting snowshoe can make even a casual jaunt around town an annoying affair. To judge this, we looked at how easy the fit system was to use, whether the straps stayed snug or go loose over time, and how the system fared across a variety of shoe and boot choices. We've noted where some shoes fit tighter than others, as well as how they worked with regular tennis shoes or hiking boots.

Durability: Most snowshoes are designed to take a bit of a beating, as they're essentially extensions of your hiking boot (and are built to take on rugged terrain). However, testing for durability is more than just assessing build strength but also how well the fit system holds up to long-term use, if the built-in or attached spikes chip away on rougher terrain, and if the structure of the shoe can handle constant stress.

Value: A snowshoe's value is a combination of the three categories above, as well as how much of an investment it entails. We often recommend that it's better to spend more on a premium pair of snowshoes than to spend less, more often on an inferior product.