ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

SunPower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $384.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.4 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat...
AMERICAS
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunpower#Snapshot#San Jose#Ap#Sunpower Corp#Spwr#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy