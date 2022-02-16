SunPower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $384.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.4 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

