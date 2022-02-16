I-70 Westbound Lanes Were Closed At Eisenhower Tunnel Due To Crashes

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Several crashes closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel, mile marker 215. CSP Golden tweeted out the closure at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic was urged to take US 6 Loveland Pass. State troopers reminded drivers that the traction law and chain law restrictions are in effect.

The closure was lifted by 4 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the top of Vail Pass due to crashed semi-truck blocking lanes just west of the summit.

Areas such as Conifer, Evergreen, Black Hawk/Central City, Nederland, and Estes Park should see 6 to 12 inches of snow during the Winter Storm Warning in what CBS4 meteorologists have claimed as a First Alert Weather Day .