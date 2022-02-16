ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
NESN

This Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Clip Makes It Tough Not To Like Bengals QB

Exchanging pleasantries with the opposition in the NFL typically is left for after the final whistle sounds. Joe Burrow evidently didn’t want to wait until Super Bowl LVI concluded before he chopped it up with a few Rams players. A mic’d-up clip of Burrow produced by NFL Films showcased...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Ankle Injury#The Atlanta Hawks#Fanduel
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford gives heartfelt gesture to photographer who fractured spine at Super Bowl rally

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, as they paraded through the streets of Los Angeles on their Super Bowl winners parade route. After the parade concluded, there was a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which most of the big-name Rams players spoke, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford was preparing to get his photo taken on the rally stage, however, the photographer, Kelly Smiley, took a tumble and actually ended up fracturing her spine in the process. Stafford can be seen on the video wanting nothing to do with her rescue, but his wife, also named Kelly, rushed to her aide.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
247Sports

Arizona State football declined Spencer Rattler transfer QB pursuit after Jayden Daniels-Herm Edwards meeting

Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Favorites For Carson Wentz Trade

The Indianapolis Colts and their starting quarterback had a disappointing season in 2021, missing out on the playoffs in pretty stunning fashion. Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, there’s talk that the Colts could move on from the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. ESPN reported over the weekend that it looks...
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford, Wife Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday. Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon. Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy