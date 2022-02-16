ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EYE 2 EYE: In-person vs. online

Why in-person learning is more effective despite the surge in COVID-19 cases. When it comes to education during the pandemic, the struggle for finding a win-win solution is often futile. However, in-person classes offer benefits that potentially outweigh the risks, such as community, friendship, motivation and routine. With online...

ZDNet

Self-study for free with these top online computer science classes

Whether you are advancing your tech career or transitioning into the tech sector, online computer science classes provide you with the education you need. Many courses have little to no cost and allow you to study at your own pace. Online classes like the ones here provide you with theoretical and practical computer science knowledge and skills in a convenient and accessible way.
inputmag.com

Edtech is luring students to cheat with fake answer sites

A certain type of educational technology flourished that’s more punitive than pedagogical when the pandemic first began and classes moved online. Students started taking exams proctored by software like Proctorio and Honorlock, invisible overseers that tracked the sounds around them and the movement of their pupils. The surveillance software has the power to heighten the stakes of their assessments and turn teacher-student relationships from amiable to adversarial.
ZDNet

Best online computer forensics degrees 2022: Top picks

The ever-increasing number of data applications and cyberattacks has created a massive demand for information security professionals. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects information security analysts to be one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country between 2020 and 2030. With a computer forensics degree, graduates can qualify for these...
TIME

College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
MedicalXpress

Science of Happiness students beat lockdown blues

Students who took the University of Bristol's Science of Happiness course during the pandemic reported markedly better mental health than students not on the course. Meanwhile, the course was delivered wholly online, opening up the possibility that it could be offered to thousands more students each semester. Bristol's Science of...
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
TheConversationAU

'I’m not going to waste my time on prayers': how secular teachers navigate working in religious schools

The recent case of a Christian school in Queensland asking parents to sign a contract, stating, among other things, homosexuality is immoral and their children will only identify as their birth gender, sparked a furore across the country. It also highlighted an ethical issue many staff face: what action to take if their school’s values conflict with their own. One teacher who resigned from the school told Channel 10’s The Project of the difficulty of her decision. While she wanted to be there for the students affected by the attitudes shown in the contract, she also needed them to know there...
Complex

Education Dept. to Cancel $415 Million in Loans for Students of DeVry, Other Schools Who Say They Were Misled

The U.S. Department of Education has discharged $415 million in student loans for select borrowers who attended for-profit schools, CBS News reports. The agency announced the move Wednesday, saying it has approved borrower defense claims for roughly 16,000 individuals who claimed to have been scammed and misled by a handful of institutions that include DeVry University, Westwood College Employment Prospects, ITT Nursing, and Minnesota School of Business/Globe University.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Where are all the substitute teachers?

By Suzanne McLeod and Lawrence Dake As a result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, many school districts across the country are finding themselves short of teachers, who are quitting, getting sick or even dying. Some schools have even called on parents to step in to provide adult supervision in classrooms. In New Mexico, […] The post Where are all the substitute teachers? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
drweil.com

A Diet For Dry Eyes?

They might. Dry eye is a common problem that can result in sensations of burning, stinging, or scratchiness; blurry vision; and redness in or around the eyes. It occurs when you either don’t produce enough tears or when your tears don’t function properly. You’re more likely to develop dry eye if you’re age 50 or older. Women are also at higher risk for dry eyes, partly because of the hormonal shifts that occur during pregnancy and menopause.
NBC Connecticut

Why Mentorship and Access to Capital Are ‘Critical' Keys to Closing the VC Gap for Entrepreneurs of Color

For women and people of color who are entrepreneurs, finding funding for their start-ups has been a struggle, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to Crunchbase, as of July 2021, Black female startup founders had only received 0.34% of the total venture capital spent in the U.S. Lamont Young, head of digital and customer experience at Citizens, says that lack of accessibility to capital and mentorship are "critical" hindrances to closing the minority VC gap.
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
Freethink

Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
texasguardian.com

Top 5 Jobs Without A College Degree

A common misconception all around the world is that you cannot find success without a college degree. While going to a college can be extremely beneficial and necessary for some occupations, it is not the be-all-end-all, opportunities await those who have not attended specific tertiary institutions. A survey in 2021 showcased that over 50 million Americans found no use in their college degrees, showcasing that it is not an immediate ticket to success.
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
