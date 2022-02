Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $3.39 to $92.07 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $3.20 to $93.28 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 11 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 11 cents to $4.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO