How Local Entrepreneurs Can Help ‘SCORE’ in Business

An organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs is seeking out new businesses in need of a little help.

Traverse City is one of 300 chapters of SCORE, actively accepting new clients.

On Wednesday, their members spoke to local business owners in downtown Traverse City, alongside the Downtown Development Authority.

“We get very involved in all of the start-up organizations around Traverse City and the five-county area,” said Vice Chairman of SCORE Traverse City David Summers.

The national organization is funded by the government and provides free assistance to new start-ups.

Some of their success stories, include helping out Rove Estates Vineyard and Winery, Third Coast Bakery and Great Lakes Potato Chip Company.

“Our mission is to help entrepreneurs start businesses or help small businesses get bigger and more successful,” said Summers.

To find a SCORE mentor, you can visit their website.