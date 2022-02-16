ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

KCSO: Lake Isabella man arrested in series of burglaries

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHChD_0eGZ9qew00

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old from Lake Isabella was arrested Feb. 11th in a series of burglaries in February 2021.

The burglaries occurred at the Lake Isabella Bank of America, Kernville Antiques and Gifts, The Sportsman Bar, Kernville Bank of America, South Lake Sierra Gateway Market, and Mountain River Adventures after the businesses were closed. The suspect used a gas-powered saw to cut into ATMs, a safe, and used a truck to smash into one of the businesses, according to KCSO. Thousands of dollars in damages and money and jewelry were stolen in the burglaries, said KCSO. A similar suspect was described in each burglary.

Through a year-long investigation, KCSO said they identified James Peale, 32, of Lake Isabella as the suspect in the burglaries.

Peale was arrested on suspicion of six counts of second degree burglary. Peale was on post-release community supervision for burglary and firearm possession, said KCSO.

Anyone with further information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lake Isabella, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Burglary#The Sportsman Bar#Kernville Bank Of America#Kcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KERO 23 ABC News

Grand Jury Report seeks improvements in KCFD

The Kern County Fire Department serves the 3rd largest county in California by size. And withstanding joint power agreement contracts with Bakersfield and California City, they’re providing additional support to those areas while serving almost a million people around our Kern.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy