KCSO: Lake Isabella man arrested in series of burglaries

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old from Lake Isabella was arrested Feb. 11th in a series of burglaries in February 2021.

The burglaries occurred at the Lake Isabella Bank of America, Kernville Antiques and Gifts, The Sportsman Bar, Kernville Bank of America, South Lake Sierra Gateway Market, and Mountain River Adventures after the businesses were closed. The suspect used a gas-powered saw to cut into ATMs, a safe, and used a truck to smash into one of the businesses, according to KCSO. Thousands of dollars in damages and money and jewelry were stolen in the burglaries, said KCSO. A similar suspect was described in each burglary.

Through a year-long investigation, KCSO said they identified James Peale, 32, of Lake Isabella as the suspect in the burglaries.

Peale was arrested on suspicion of six counts of second degree burglary. Peale was on post-release community supervision for burglary and firearm possession, said KCSO.

Anyone with further information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.