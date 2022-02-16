St. Cloud Police: Girl Assaulted Officer Trying To Arrest Her After Fight Outside High School

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say a girl assaulted an officer Tuesday night after they broke up a fight and were trying to take her into custody.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers had responded to Apollo High School to break up fights between teenagers at a basketball game. Initially, the groups were dispersed and no one was hurt.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers spotted a fight outside the school’s north entrance and tried to break it up. As officers tried to take a girl into custody, she resisted and assaulted an officer, police say. Still, no officers were hurt.

The girl was hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital for injuries suffered during the incident. A police statement did not specify if her injuries were suffered during the arrest or the fight. No one else was hurt.

The case will be forwarded to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for possible charges, police say.