Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Plans to Grow New Retail

After more than two years, “Good Morning Downtown” returns to Traverse City.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Development Authority met with local business owners to hear about how they’re doing and what they need right now.

The main topic of discussion—the retail incubator project.

Back in December, the DDA set aside $50,000 dollars to launch a new space for businesses to grow.

They hope this will provide a low-cost opportunity for entrepreneurs to try out a brick-and-mortar and sell their products to the public.

“We have a great retail atmosphere, but you don’t want to just take everything for granted—and be able to provide space for those great ideas that are coming up,” said DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.

The DDA hopes to have a final plan in place for this project by the end of the summer.

“We’re really in the beginning stages and looking at where the location can be and then putting in the policies and procedures and the application component,” said Derenzy.

The next “Good Morning Downtown” meeting will take place on March 16 at 8:30 a.m.