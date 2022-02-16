ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Why your Wordle answers might now be different than your friends'

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuBYq_0eGZ9mNG00 Among the many appeals of the massively successful Wordle game is that it has just one solution per day. Every player in the world is trying to guess the same five-letter word.

Well, it had only one until Tuesday, CNN reported.

The New York Times, which bought Wordle two weeks ago, eliminated some of the original game's solutions, starting with Tuesday's word. We won't spoil what the solution was going to be, in case you're playing an older version of the game, but we'll drop this link here for you if you're curious. (It was solution No. 241.)

SEE ALSO | Wordle rescue: Chicago area woman speaks out after surviving hostage situation

Although the vast majority of Wordle players for the past week have been playing on The New York Times' hosted site, at nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html, some people continue to play the game on its original powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle. If you refresh your browser page or open that link in a new browser window, you will be automatically redirected to the Times' Wordle page. But if you had kept the original site open or downloaded the game, you could continue to play the old version of Wordle.

And that's how two solutions can exist at once. Most of us Wordle fans played solution No. 242 on The New York Times page Tuesday. But some of us still playing the old version played solution No. 241.

That has some folks confused. And, because this is the internet, some folks were apoplectic.

***SPOILER ALERT FOR ORIGINAL-GAME WORDLE PLAYERS***

The New York Times said it eliminated words it found to be too difficult. (It didn't say which ones, but they include "pupal," "fibre" and what would have been today's solution: "agora."). It also took out some rude or offensive words from the list of solutions. (It definitely didn't say which of these were taken out, but they include "wench" and "slave.")

"We are updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words," said Jordan Cohen, spokesman for The New York Times, in a statement. "Eventually we will permanently redirect users to the NYTimes.com URL, at which point everyone should be playing the same version, as long as they refresh their browsers."

Some Wordle players have complained on social media that the puzzle's most recent solutions are more difficult than before The New York Times took over. But, if that's the case, it was just a coincidence. Until Tuesday, the solutions on Times' hosted Wordle page mirrored those created by the game's creator, Josh Wardle.

That original list of 2,315 solutions was embedded in the game's code. That means the game was playable offline and could be downloaded onto phones or computers. The solutions to the original Wordle game were predetermined through October 20, 2027. The New York Times hasn't said if it plans to make any more changes or additions to that initial list.

Some Wordle players were upset about losing their statistics when the game migrated to The New York Times. The company says it is working to fix that.

"Our priority is making sure people can carry their stats and streaks from the original site, and this is a migration that is happening over time as people play," Cohen said.

Not among those upset about the Times' takeover of Wordle: The folks at The New York Times. Last week, traffic to its website surged 11%, according to data tracker Similarweb. That was by far the biggest weekly gain for any major media outlet, including CNN.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Why there are two correct answers to today’s Wordle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are two correct answers to today’s Wordle and, no, it’s not the result of Dr. Strange opening the door to the Multiverse. It seems since purchasing the popular game from its creator, Josh Wardle, the newspaper has deleted a number of words from the lists of correct answers and acceptable guesses. So, players who haven’t refreshed their browsers recently were served the original answer this morning, while others got the new one.
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Cnn#Wordle#The New York Times
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
Healthline

Why Your ‘Wordle’ Obsession May Actually Be a Healthy Habit

The game “Wordle” has become very popular on social media. “Wordle” is a word game where people must guess a five-letter word in six tries. Experts say that games like “Wordle” are great for brain health. In addition, they can help boost people’s mood when...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
CNET

We're Confused, Too: Wordle Has Two Different Answers Today

If you're an avid Wordle player scratching your head today, you're not alone. Fans of the popular word game took to social media Tuesday to express frustration and confusion about the game's lastest move. The reason? Apparently, Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in late January, is...
TECHNOLOGY
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
Westport News

If You Think Trusting Your Employees More is the Answer, You Might Want to Think Again

The future of work is upon us. Well, kinda. More people than ever, of course, are transitioning to remote work as a consequence of the pandemic. According to a mid-2020 Pew Research Center report, among those individuals who considered their jobs able to be performed away from the office, only 20% reported working remotely most or part of the time prior to the pandemic. That number has now jumped to 71%. And now that the monkey is out of the bag, as it were, there’s little reason to believe it’ll be put back in.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy