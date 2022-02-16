ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Covid Cases Spike At Yale Amid Decline Elsewhere

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0eGZ9Kr200

Even as Covid cases drop across the city and state, Yale has seen an ​“unprecedented number of undergraduates” test positive for the novel coronavirus — largely because of unmasked on- and off-campus parties.

That’s according to an email sent out to the Yale community at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday by Dean of Yale College Marvin Chun and Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd.

They wrote that 94 students tested positive on Monday, and that there are now 253 undergraduates in isolation because of Covid, ​“and the teams at Yale Health, Dining, Hospitality, YC&E, and Facilities, as well as the residential college staffs, are straining to take care of them.”

“In talking with COVID-19-positive students about their possible sources of exposure,” they continued, ​“and in tracking transmission among cases, our colleagues have identified that most of these cases are linked to participation in dense, unmasked gatherings and/or parties with food and drink, both on and off campus. Structured campus activities, including eating in the dining halls, account for only a very small number of these hundreds of cases; there are no known cases of classroom transmission.”

See below to read their email in full, and click here to read about the recent drop in Covid cases across the region, according to an analysis of local wastewater.

COVID-19 surge in Yale College

Dear Yale College students,

We are seeing an unprecedented number of undergraduates test positive for COVID-19. Just yesterday, as Monday’s test results came back, 94 students tested positive. This is a far higher number than we have ever seen, and we are bracing for the possibility of worse numbers ahead.

This positivity rate is putting more and more students through the challenges of isolation. Right now, there are 253 undergraduates in isolation, and the teams at Yale Health, Dining, Hospitality, YC&E, and Facilities, as well as the residential college staffs, are straining to take care of them.

In talking with COVID-19-positive students about their possible sources of exposure, and in tracking transmission among cases, our colleagues have identified that most of these cases are linked to participation in dense, unmasked gatherings and/or parties with food and drink, both on and off campus. Structured campus activities, including eating in the dining halls, account for only a very small number of these hundreds of cases; there are no known cases of classroom transmission.

And yet, even though the transmission is happening primarily at unofficial gatherings, COVID-19 rates this high are an obstacle to even carefully planned campus events. To move forward with the semester we have been anticipating — with performances, gatherings, competitions, field trips, college dances, open butteries and dining halls — we need your partnership.

Simple precautions, which you have managed so well up through January, can significantly reduce the spread and get Yale College back on track. Masking, de-densifying, avoiding crowds – these measures are very effective. Follow these steps, and help each other follow them, especially if you are hosting a gathering.

We know that managing COVID-19 has been a significant challenge for everyone, in so many different ways. We are proud of all you have accomplished so far this year and of how hard you have worked to stave off a campus outbreak. We see how deeply you care for each other and for the staff who support you. We are confident that, working together, you can contain this surge.

Sincerely,

Marvin M. Chun

Dean of Yale College

Richard M. Colgate Professor of Psychology; Neuroscience; Cognitive Science

Melanie Boyd

Dean of Student Affairs

Senior Associate Dean in Yale College

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Bioscience Careers Beckon At Internship Fair

Business and marketing student Beonce Fraser, 20, didn’t consider working in the bioscience industry until she learned about a search for summer marketing interns in the field. Fraser and hundreds of other New Haven students found those opportunities at a Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce-hosted internship and career...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Parent Leadership Mission: Ready, Set … Engage!

In a true democracy, every individual is a stakeholder in governance. For centuries now, America has not reached that ideal in representation. Melvette Hill of the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) joined the ​“Municipal Voice,” a co-production of of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) and WNHH FM, to address that challenge talk about the importance of civic engagement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Mayor Defends ​“Quick” Vax-Mess Response

Only 19 out of 625 people who received mishandled Covid-19 vaccines from New Haven’s health department have returned to the city’s clinic for do-over shots so far, city officials reported Thursday afternoon as they defended their handling of the screw-up. The update, explanation, and defense took place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Education
New Haven Independent

Omicron Drops 90+%; It’s Like May 2021

New Haven’s Covid-19 rate has by one measure dropped about 96 percent since the height of the Omicron wave and is continuing to fall. That fact, and that question, emerged Monday during a conversation on WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program with Yale Professor Chemical & Environmental Engineering Jordan Peccia.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale Hires 3 Officers From Hamden, Woodbridge

City police commissioners signed off on the Yale Police Department’s request to poach three police officers from Hamden and Woodbridge. That happened at Tuesday night’s latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners. The virtual meeting took place online via Zoom. Commissioners voted unanimously in support...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NHPS To Continue Mask Mandate

New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) plan to stay masked up despite Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision to eliminate the statewide mask mandate. Lamont announced a plan Monday that, if approved, will eliminate the statewide requirement to wear mask while in all schools and childcare centers. In lieu of the lifted state requirement, Lamont is recommending it be left up to local leaders to make mask requirement determinations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale College#Dean Of Student#Yale Health#Hospitality#Yc E#Facilities#Covid 19 Positive
New Haven Independent

Protest Targets Methadone Clinic Plan

“You don’t set up trauma sites in communities that are already traumatized.”. Imam Saladin Hasan offered those words Saturday to a crowd of roughly 100 Newhallville residents and neighbors protesting the APT Foundation’s planned move of a methadone clinic to a former middle school building on Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

LEAP Leaps Into Quinnipiac Meadows

A knock came on the door of Cerese Downing as she was in the process of enrolling her 9‑year-old in an after-school program coming to her neighborhood. It was a team of recruiters for that very same program. “I’m filling out the application right now!” Downing responded. ​“That’s spooky....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy