Unisen Senior Living Summer Concert Series

Thanks to a multimillion dollar renovation, the common area of Unisen's Tampa Life Plan Village really impresses. [ Unisen ]

Unisen hosts 2nd Annual Concert Under the Stars Series

Unisen Senior Living is hosting a spring concert series to give visitors a chance to experience their vibrant community. The concerts are free, but RSVPs are required to ensure there’s plenty of food and drinks for all.

Embracing the truly inclusive nature at Unisen, each concert will be unique. A Mardi Gras Party on Tuesday, March 1, will light up the evening with the soulful sounds of New Orleans, courtesy of the Cypress Creek Jazz Band.

On Wednesday, April 20, Viva Havana will spice up the night with a little Latin flair and the chart-topping hits of Havana. And closing out the concert series, on Wednesday, May 18, the Rat Pack Swingers Band will turn back the hands of time as they belt out everyone’s favorite hits from Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra!

Unisen Continues Phase Two of Renovations

After a $25 million transformation began in late 2021, Unisen Senior Living has continued updating its campus with redeveloped living spaces, amenities and programs.

The summer concert series kicks off in early March to welcome prospective residents and invite visitors to see the new renovations and discover the enriching environment waiting for them in this award-winning life plan retirement community in Tampa.

Unique, Resident Centric Community

Residents are the leaders and innovators behind the programs and activities offered. They take an active role in discussions about what new offerings they desire and enjoy sharing their knowledge and experience with each other.

Staff work closely with residents to deliver world-class, wellness-focused informative programs that meet their needs. A Lifestyle Director helps provide guidance about the wide variety of programs and events available on and off-campus.

Active Lifestyle at an Exceptional Value

From line dancing classes to yoga, swimming and chair volleyball, residents value staying active and being part of a friendly, engaging community. The 32-acre campus offers plenty of outdoor space with walking paths, shade trees and a tranquil pond.

Unisen Senior Living provides residents with a collaborative, premier living environment, without the premium pricing. Spacious apartments and bungalow-style villas provide a generous independent living experience.

Modern Senior Living

Unisen has developed partnerships with nearby health care providers that allow residents to plan now for their futures, ensuring they have access to care services and resources, if ever needed. On-site, new renovations include construction of an assisted living wing to complement independent living options.

For details about the Summer Concert Series or moving to Unisen, visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org/TBT or call 813-946-9677.

Unisen Senior Living is an independent and assisted living community located at 12401 N. 22nd Street in Tampa. Visit UnisenSeniorLiving.org for more information.