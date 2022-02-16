10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
Alaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. She...people.com
Alaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. She...people.com
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0