ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller

By Andrea Wurzburger
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. She...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare PDA Pic With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With Boyfriend in Rare Pic. Hailie Jade isn't afraid to lose herself in an (adorable) moment. The 26-year-old, who is daughter of rapper Eminem with his ex Kim Scott, recently treated her Instagram followers to a sweet snap of herself alongside her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock. And since the photo—showing the happy couple as they locked lips—came the day after Valentine's Day, Hailie aptly captioned her post, "Yesterday & everyday."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kim Scott
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
SheKnows

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Proves She's Just as Spunky & Talented As Her Mama in New Photo

We’re decreeing 2022 to be the year of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ talented daughters. To start off the year with a bang, Scout Willis is showing her talented, spunky side with this new selfie. On Jan 30, Scout posted a photo of herself through the Fuji filter with the caption, “booth bitch.” In the photo we see Scout wearing a simple outfit of a white cropped top, blue sweats, and a super fun leopard print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) It’s no secret that Scout is a super cool chic, between the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance
Hello Magazine

Eminem's family members revealed: his adopted children, ex-wife and more

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Eminem has made no secret of his family feuds, often referring to them in explicit detail in his many songs over the years. But while his fans are familiar with his strained relationships with his mother, Debbie Mathers, and ex-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem has also expressed his love for his daughter, Hailie Jade, dedicating many of his hits, including Mockingbird and Hailie’s Song, to his adored offspring.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

219K+
Followers
40K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy