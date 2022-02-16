ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 02:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 18:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-12 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS IMPACTING PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THROUGH THIS EVENING The latest surface observations from across much of eastern half of Deep South Texas indicate that strong and gusty northerly winds have arrived behind a cold front that moved through the region earlier today. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts from 30 to 35 mph are expected to continue through around 9 pm this evening. The winds will then start to steadily decrease through the overnight hours after 9 pm. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 13:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Cascades above 5000 feet including portions of Highways 138, 62, 230, and 140 near Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads may become snow covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of one inch per hour snowfall rates has a 60% chance of occuring between 4 PM and 8 PM. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola Potential for patches of icy conditions this afternoon WEATHER * Falling temperatures may lead to residual moisture freezing on untreated and elevated pavement. IMPACTS * The freezing of residual moisture on roadways may result in black ice particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is occurring. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible after noon, with 1 to 2 tenths of liquid precipitation possible over the course of the day. Highest totals will fall along the Glenn Highway and across the Upper Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the Anchorage Bowl today as a southeasterly Turnagain Arm wind helps temperatures rise above freezing across the area. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue through the day, with a second wave bringing heavier amounts after noon before winds diminish and temperatures fall back around freezing, allowing for a changeover back to snow before the precipitation tapers off late this evening.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 03:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-06 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...From the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, and the island of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as localized beach erosion and minor coastal flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 02:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County Patchy Areas of Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog...some locally dense...are forecast to develop across portions of the area over the next several hours. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the early morning commute. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist until later this morning, otherwise the fog has lifted and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PST.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 06:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook Bitter Cold Wind Chills Over Open Higher Terrain Locations Wind Chills over a few open higher terrain locations of northwest and far northeast Maine could reach 20 below to 25 below zero until 9 am EST. Many other locations across this area are experiencing wind chills in the negative teens. If you plan on going outdoors this morning, please wear protective clothing to stay warm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 03:31:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC031-053-065-190330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0006.000000T0000Z-220219T0831Z/ /COKP1.2.ER.220218T0817Z.220218T1800Z.220219T0230Z.NO/ 1020 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clarion River at Cooksburg. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Macbeth Cabins flood and water reaches River Road near the State Park office At 14.0 feet, About 1 foot of water covers River Road near the Cook Forest State Park office. At 17.0 feet, The basement of the Cook Forest State Park office starts flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 15.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 06/21/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Allegheny River At Parker affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Allegheny River At Rimer affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Clarion River At Cooksburg affecting Jefferson PA, Clarion and Forest Counties.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 05:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Clair FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt on frozen ground. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following county, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 738 PM EST, Emergency management reported rain and snow melt in the warned area has lead to flooding along the Black River, Mill Creek and drainages into the Black River. Several roads have been closed due to flooding including Arendt Rd south of Jeddo Rd. Speaker Rd between Kelly and Mason, Speaker and Jordan intersection, Yale Road between Kilgore and Brown and possibly others. - The Black River gage at Jeddo is at 10.1 feet and is expected to crest at a stage of between 11 and 12 feet this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include...Areas from around Jeddo downstream to Port Huron. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pierce; Rolette BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pierce and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous. Strong winds could cause some damage to roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are also expected.
PIERCE COUNTY, ND

