Virginia Beach, VA

Man shot 3 people in Virginia Beach after confrontation over loud music. Now he’ll serve 24 years in prison.

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Corey Antoine Anderson Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk man who shot three people outside a Virginia Beach business after they asked him to turn down music blaring from his car was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison.

Corey Antoine Anderson, 33, pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts of malicious wounding and gun charges.

The sentence issued by Circuit Judge Steven Frucci exceeded state sentencing guidelines — which suggested Anderson serve no more than 20 years, according to a release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The only prior offense on Anderson’s record was a conviction for misdemeanor theft, the release said.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, outside Vibes Restaurant and Lounge on Great Neck Road, according to the release. Anderson was parked in front of the business and playing loud music from his car when several employees and customers came outside and asked him to turn it down. An argument began and soon turned into a physical fight.

Security officers broke up the fight and the employees and customers were walking away when Anderson retrieved a rifle from his car and fired five shots.

A man who was hit in the abdomen and a woman shot in the back suffered significant injuries. Another man suffered a leg wound that wasn’t as serious, according to Macie Allen, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman.

Anderson was arrested at his home several hours later.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

