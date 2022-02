It is definitely cooler today. We expect some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. If we see that sunshine, temperature should rise into the 50s; if the sunshine eludes South Mississippi, we will likely stay in the 40s. We are going to be cold tonight with many areas dropping into the 30s; wind chills will make it feel like it is in the 20s and 30s at times. The sunshine is expected to return in full force for the weekend, just in time for the Mardi Gras parades in South Mississippi. Check out all the routes and times on gulfcoastweekend.com. We expect slow warming through the weekend and even warmer into next week. Along with the warmer temperatures will come higher rain chance for much of next week.

