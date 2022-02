Is the Vermont Democratic Party to be the party of zero integrity? The very first plank of its party platform calls for equity in the area of disability. Democrats control both houses in the Legislature, and office of attorney general, yet they preside over a system where over 600 developmentally disabled adults are in involuntary state guardianships through the family court and where voluntary guardianship is not a possibility — guardianships that were established with markedly lower procedural protections than in the probate court where all other adult guardianships are created.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO