VA health care to possibly be extended for post 9/11 veterans

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senate Veterans’ Affairs (VA) Committee Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.), was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 18. It is now moving to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act is the first of a three-step approach to expand access to health care for toxic-exposed veterans, establish a new process through which VA will determine future presumptive conditions, and provide overdue benefits to thousands of toxic-exposed veterans who have been long-ignored or forgotten.

The senators’ Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act would expand the Department of Veterans Affairs health care for Post-9/11 combat veterans, including those suffering from conditions related to toxic exposure.

Vietnam veteran credits unnamed ‘angel’ for saving his life

According to the VA, approximately 3.5 million post-9/11 combat veterans may have experienced some level of exposure to burn pits during their service. Nearly one-third of those veterans are currently unable to access VA care.

The senators’ bipartisan Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, according to the VA, would extend the period of health care eligibility for combat veterans who served after Sept. 11, 2001, from five years to 10 years following discharge. It would enroll a new wave of previously-ineligible veterans into the VA system.

“Supporting our veterans has a way of bringing us together, and I appreciate my Senate colleagues understanding the urgency of this bill and working to quickly pass it by unanimous consent,” said Ranking Member Moran. “Addressing the needs of veterans exposed to burn pits cannot wait, and I urge my colleagues in the House to follow suit, pass this important legislation and bring us one step closer to fulfilling our duty to Post-9/11 veterans.”

Vietnam ‘Pole Jockey’ recalls service as Air Force electrician

“Unanimous passage of our Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act sends a clear message to toxic-exposed veterans across the country that we are committed to moving the needle on addressing toxic exposures in a comprehensive and bipartisan way,” said Chairman Tester. “Our bill is a necessary step in connecting an entire generation of veterans with the VA care they need and cannot wait for any longer. This kind of swift action is a testament to what can be accomplished when we all row in the same direction, and I encourage my House colleagues to join us in getting this bill across the finish line to quickly deliver relief where it’s most needed.”

The bill also includes critical measures to improve training on toxic exposures for VA employees, mandate clinical toxic exposure screenings, and bolster federal research on the effects of toxic exposures.

The Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act would provide the biggest expansion in mental health care for Post-9/11 veterans since the signing of the Hannon Act, a groundbreaking law to widen and improve veterans’ access to lifesaving VA mental health care and services.

