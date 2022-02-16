Stop promoting climate change denial

Why do you persist in providing a forum for John McClaughry’s climate change denial?. Although he does not say so directly, his recent commentary on the clean heat standard is premised on the idea that climate change...
Most people passionate about environmental issues have found themselves at one point or another having a frustrating “debate” about climate change. It is a matter of science, so how has it been warped into a matter of debate comparable to the debate of dogs versus cats or the Stanford versus UC Berkeley rivalry?
I’d like to thank the Globe’s editorial board for its support of Senator Ed Markey’s plan to advance, as a separate bill, the climate change provisions from the former Build Back Better bill (“Getting to 50 votes means meeting Manchin and Sinema’s demands,” Feb. 3). The possibility of the Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterms looms large. Rapidly moving forward with Markey’s plan will probably be our only hope for enacting meaningful climate legislation during the Biden presidency. Looking ahead to 2024, if the electorate decides to reelect Donald Trump or install a Florida Governor Ron DeSantis-like candidate into the Oval Office, that would effectively end all chances of addressing the climate crisis before the most dire effects become irreversible. The urgency of supporting Markey’s plan can’t be overstated.
PORTLAND, Ore. — It would hit Alina Black in the snack aisle at Trader Joe’s, a wave of guilt and shame that made her skin crawl. Something as simple as nuts. They came wrapped in plastic, often in layers of it, that she imagined leaving her house and traveling to a landfill, where it would remain through her lifetime and the lifetime of her children.
(The Center Square) – Vermont’s universal mask mandate for public schools will be lifted Feb. 28, Gov. Phil Scott said. The governor announced the move during his weekly press briefing, citing discussion with the White House and governors from around the country. He said it was “time to adapt” as many states around the country have lifted mask mandates.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
The proposed charter change would give the City Council power to prevent landlords from evicting tenants or not renewing leases unless the situation meets a set of conditions.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington’s ‘just cause eviction’ charter change advances toward House passage.
I have five different insurances for my family of three. They’re all aggravating, but Vermont Health Connect is the worst. After applying for my wife last July and being denied subsidies under an arcane rule whereby we were assessed as individuals rather than family, I reapplied last November, as our situation had changed due to my retirement. It took hours to submit the required personal data, then another hour on the phone, until I finally got her enrolled with MVP, or so I thought. I asked about next steps and was told I would hear directly from MVP.
In an article published by VTDigger Feb. 8, Gov. Scott “reflected on a story he recently heard” from a mom whose daughter mentioned that she had never seen the full faces of her school friends because of masks. “I thought, ‘How sad is that?’ That they’ve been in school now for two years. They don’t know what their classmates look like or the expressions on their face.'”
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
The Delaware Great Decisions Series, an 8-week program on foreign policy, will kick off Friday, Feb. 25, with a program on Climate Change presented by two local experts. The program will take place at noon on Zoom. Laurel J. Anderson, the Morris Family professor of Natural Sciences at Ohio Wesleyan...
A coalition of local organizations including the Peace and Justice Center and the Internationalist Antiwar Committee of Vermont gathered in Downtown Burlington to call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Is the Vermont Democratic Party to be the party of zero integrity? The very first plank of its party platform calls for equity in the area of disability. Democrats control both houses in the Legislature, and office of attorney general, yet they preside over a system where over 600 developmentally disabled adults are in involuntary state guardianships through the family court and where voluntary guardianship is not a possibility — guardianships that were established with markedly lower procedural protections than in the probate court where all other adult guardianships are created.
We need the state to continue to support the work of feeding Vermonters during this crisis by funding the charitable food network with $6 million in one-time funds to make sure our neighbors have a chance to recover.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Foodbank board: As the pandemic continues, so does Vermont’s hunger crisis.
