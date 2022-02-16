Knicks Betting: 7 Quick Notes & Trends Ahead of Wednesday Night’s Nets Battle

Much has been made about James Harden‘s arrival in Philadelphia but whether or not the club scurries its way through the Eastern Conference and makes the NBA Finals could come down to the team’s depth. The play of Paul Millsap, who was traded to Philly in the Harden deal, will go a long way toward […] The post Doc Rivers Gives Clarity on Paul Millsap’s Role With Sixers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO