Knicks Betting: 7 Quick Notes & Trends Ahead of Wednesday Night’s Nets Battle

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have lost 11-of-12, though they get a bounce-back opportunity against their cross-town rivals, the New York Knicks, on Wednesday night.

  • Spread : Knicks -5
  • Total : 215.5
  • Moneyline : Nets +165

Nets-Knicks Quick Notes

Four More Trends

  • Each of the last four games between these two teams has gone over the total.
  • New York has failed to cover in six of their past seven games.
  • Mitchell Robinson has grabbed 11 rebounds or more in six of his past seven games.
  • The Knicks have lost three straight to the Nets with the last win coming in January of 2021 (Brooklyn was 3.0-favorites in that matchup).

