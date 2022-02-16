Knicks Betting: 7 Quick Notes & Trends Ahead of Wednesday Night’s Nets Battle
The Brooklyn Nets have lost 11-of-12, though they get a bounce-back opportunity against their cross-town rivals, the New York Knicks, on Wednesday night.
- Spread : Knicks -5
- Total : 215.5
- Moneyline : Nets +165
Nets-Knicks Quick Notes
- Kevin Durant remains out and Ben Simmons won’t make his debut until after the All-Star break. No Kyrie Irving (ineligible) for the Nets despite this being an “away game.”
- The Knicks remain without RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel , as both will miss the matchup.
- Both Brooklyn and New York have had defensive struggles lately, though Kenny Ducey of The Action Network believes Mitchell Robinson could be the difference-maker in the matchup and is among the reasons the scribe picks New York to cover (at -3.5).
Four More Trends
- Each of the last four games between these two teams has gone over the total.
- New York has failed to cover in six of their past seven games.
- Mitchell Robinson has grabbed 11 rebounds or more in six of his past seven games.
- The Knicks have lost three straight to the Nets with the last win coming in January of 2021 (Brooklyn was 3.0-favorites in that matchup).
