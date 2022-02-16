ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Forks, MT

Man accused of shooting 2 brothers in Three Forks pleads not guilty in district court

By Edgar Cedillo
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN - The man accused of shooting and killing two brothers on Jan. 15, 2022, in Three Forks appeared in Gallatin County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Zachary Eugene Norman, 24 of Three Forks, was arrested on two counts of felony deliberate homicide in connection with an investigation stemming from the shooting incident.

In court, Norman entered pleas of not guilty for the two charges of deliberate homicide, and not guilty of two charges of tampering with evidence to Judge John C. Brown. His bond remains at $1M.

“It just doesn't happen so it's nerve-wracking, it's unsettling,” says Bjorndal.

On Jan. 16, 2022, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32 of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31 of Butte.

According to court documents, at about 3:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Gallatin County Dispatch received calls of a shooting in Three Forks near 6th Ave and Ash street. A second reporting party stated they believed both victims were dead as a result of their wounds.

Norman’s omnibus hearing is set for March 18, 2022.

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

