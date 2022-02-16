Full List: Snow emergencies in metro Detroit ahead of winter storm
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Southeastern Michigan beginning Thursday at 3 p.m.
The following cities below have issued a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice the main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during a snow emergency.
Full list (this list will be updated often):
- Brownstown: effective 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. on Friday
- Center Line: vehicles must be removed by noon on Thursday
- Clawson: effective 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. on Friday
- Dearborn: effective 6 p.m. Thursday until 6:00 p.m Friday
- Eastpointe: effective 10:00 p.m. Thursday
- Farmington: effective 8 p.m. Thursday
- Lincoln Park: effective 11 p.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. on Friday
- Howell: effective 2 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. on Friday
- Huntington Woods: effective 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday
- Milan: effective 11 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday
- Monroe: effective 4 p.m. Thursday
- Oak Park: effective 8 p.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. on Friday
- Rockwood: effective 3 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday
- South Lyon: effective 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. on Friday
- Sterling Heights: effective 7:00 a.m. Friday
- Warren: effective 9 p.m. Thursday
