Worthy to Print Column | Cracking a Smile

I’ll be honest, I haven’t found much of a reason to smile lately. The world is, to put it in layman’s terms, a fucked-up place right now, and there aren’t many days I go to bed with warm feelings of hope and optimism for the road ahead. Maybe three years into a global pandemic it is to be expected — but that doesn’t mean it’s welcome. When the atmosphere is this dark, it drives us into the deeper recesses of our subconscious, falling victim to the rabbit- hole spiral of “How in the hell did we get here?” I think a lot of us have gotten to the point where we don’t really want to try answering that question anymore. In that case, might I present you with a bit of a salve? Adult Swim’s latest adult animation entry, Smiling Friends, is here to save the day, at least for the moment, until something else reminds us of the crushing realities of existence once again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO