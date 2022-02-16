ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DREAM THEATER’s JAMES LABRIE Explains How He Earned ‘Pirate’ Nickname

 2 days ago

In a new interview with Alicia Atout, DREAM THEATER singer James LaBrie explained the origins of the nickname “Pirate,” which was given to him by one of his bandmates. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I have a proclivity of being somewhat… I guess I can be moody at times, but...

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
AL.com

Neil Young wanted Lynyrd Skynyrd to record this classic song of his

In the mid ‘70s, Neil Young sent Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant a demo tape of a new song he hoped Skynyrd would record. The song was called “Powderfinger,” with evocative lyrics about a river, a boat, guns, “Big John” and “Emmy Lou.” Right in the wheelhouse of Ronnie Van Zant, whose charismatic vocals excelled on danger-laced story songs like Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” “The Needle and the Spoon” and even “Gimme Three Steps.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Lucky

Gunsmoke actor James Arness once opened up about the insane success of his role as Marshall Matt Dillon on the western. “You never know in this business,” said Arness in a 2001 interview. “There’s a lot of luck, providence, mixed into every successful career.” According to the actor, his luck was made by a having a friend in high places: John Wayne.
MOVIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers have a “loose plan” to release more new music after Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased that they will be putting out "music by the handful" following the release of their upcoming 12th album Unlimited Love in April. Having reunited with John Frusciante for their new LP, the band have confirmed that things have been incredibly fruitful in the new music department – in fact, the returning guitarist tells NME that RHCP "recorded almost 50 pieces of new music" with producer Rick Rubin when working on Unlimited Love, with a "loose plan" already in terms of getting the rest of it out. And these tunes have intentionally been left out of Unlimited Love, with the extra stuff having "a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of the record that we’ve made here".
MUSIC
SheKnows

Meet the ‘Hunky Hercules’ With Whom General Hospital Fans Want Carly Hooked Up: ‘Just Imagine Those Scenes!’

General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
TV SERIES

