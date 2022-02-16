ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

By Jacorey Moon
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively , Brooke Shields , Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid.

For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy white trousers. Harvey didn’t wear anything under the jacket for a particularly edgy feel. She accessorized with sparkly jewelry and an equally shiny silver clutch.

To ground everything, Harvey opted for a pair of white satin sandals that tied her outfit together nicely.

Harvey has a comfortable and stylish sartorial aesthetic that allows her to create versatile outfits. For example, recently, we saw Harvey give her own interpretation of the popular “logomania” trend that has run rampant in fashion magazines and on Instagram feeds alike when she wore a printed Dior bikini . And we’ve also seen her wear a red and black button-up dress that showed off her penchant for sleek, sophisticated garments.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

Slide on a pair of white sandals for a breezy look.

To Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Astrid sandals, $165 .

To Buy: Off-White Leather Knot Sandals, $1,140 .

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Omlira Sandal, $89 .

