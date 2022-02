Not much moves me in sports anymore. I have been doing this for a long time. I have been blessed to see first-hand almost all of Pittsburgh’s great sports moments in the past 40-plus years. I regret missing Steve Blass’ two complete-game World Series wins, Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit, Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception, Pitt’s national championship in 1976 and the Steelers’ Super 70s dynasty, which happened before my time in the business. I also regret missing Penn State’s upset win against Miami for the national championship in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl, Pitt’s emotional win against Notre Dame in the final game at Pitt Stadium, and Sidney Crosby’s shootout goal in Buffalo to win the first Winter Classic.

