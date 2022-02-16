ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Minnesota United 2022 MLS season preview: Tactics, predicted XI, predictions

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 3 days ago

After another solid season of progression last year, Minnesota United are looking to make the next step in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
90min

New York Red Bulls re-sign Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke

New York Red Bulls have re-signed defender Tom Edwards on loan from English Championship club Stoke City for the duration of the 2022 MLS season. Edwards, who can play at right-back and center-back, already spent 2021 with Red Bulls on loan from Stoke. He played 27 games and just under 2,000 minutes in the regular season.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Major League Soccer#Xi#Loons#Playoffs#Allianz Field
90min

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Oskar Ågren through the 2022 MLS season

The San Jose Earthquakes acquired defender Oskar Ågren through the 2022 Major League Soccer season with options from 2023 through 2025. He joins after becoming one of San Jose’s first-round picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selected as 13th overall out of Clemson University. The Earthquakes side originally got the pick from D.C. United for a second-round selection, number 36 overall, and $100,000 in General Allocation Money.
MLS
90min

CF Montréal sign Kei Kamara through the 2022 MLS season

CF Montréal have added forward Kei Kamara to the roster for the 2022 MLS season with an option year for 2023, the club announced Friday. Kamara is a 15-year MLS veteran, and stands as the fifth all-time leading scorer in league history with 130 goals across 359 regular-season matches. He's only three goals behind legends Jaime Moreno and four behind Jeff Cunningham in the overall leaderboard.
MLS
90min

Luis Amarilla rejoins Minnesota United as Designated Player

Forward Luis Amarilla will rejoin Minnesota United from Argentine Primera División side Vélez Sarsfield through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25. The Paraguayan will occupy a Designated Player spot on Minnesota’s roster. He returns after being with the club previously in 2020 while battling an ankle injury.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

LAFC signs CanMNT center back Doneil Henry

Los Angeles FC have acquired Canadian men’s national team center back Doneil Henry. He joins as a free agent, and is set to occupy an international roster slot with the Black & Gold. Henry spent the last two years with Korean K-League team Suwon Bluewings, where he recorded three...
MLS
90min

Felipe Mora sidelined for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is expected to be sidelined through early April after undergoing a successful arthroscopic debridement surgery of his left knee. Mora’s recovery time is estimated to be six weeks, marking the Timbers’ April 3 match against the LA Galaxy a possible return date for the forward.
MLS
90min

Real Salt Lake sign free agent Johan Kappelhof

Real Salt Lake signed free agent defender Johan Kappelhof ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2023. The defender spent the previous five years with the Chicago Fire before departing the club during the off-season. “We’re excited to welcome Johan to Real Salt Lake,”...
MLS
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
WGNO

LSU Softball falls to Michigan, 6-1

CLEARWATER, FL. – The No. 21/22 LSU softball team (5-5) was defeated by No. 16/19 Michigan (5-4),6-1 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. Danieca Coffey led the team offensively by going 3-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI double to set a new career-high for hits in a single […]
CLEARWATER, FL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
90min

90min

17
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy